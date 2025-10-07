FundCanna Unveils ReadyPaid Trusted Partner Network to Drive BNPL Adoption Across the Cannabis Supply Chain

Live product demos at this week's Hall of Flowers in NYC will feature ReadyPaid's enhanced seller tools, seamless checkout integration, and visibility-driven upgrades for cannabis operators

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / FundCanna, the leading institutional lender to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced the ReadyPaid Trusted Partner Network, a public directory showcasing sellers utilizing ReadyPaid, FundCanna's new Business-to-Business buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) financing tool purpose-built for cannabis. The Locator lists participating vendors on an interactive map with their logos, verticals, and states of operation. Providing added visibility while helping buyers identify partners who transact on flexible terms offered via ReadyPaid.

ReadyPaid is designed to fix the broken payment cycle: sellers receive payment at the point of sale while buyers have the option of net terms or extended terms for payment. This affords sellers immediate, no-recourse payment for sales and enables purchaser's payment terms that match their revenue cycles. By aligning incentives and smoothing cash flow, ReadyPaid addresses the industry's massive non-payment issue, a $4+ billion delinquent receivables problem. According to MJBizDaily this is the number one reason cannabis companies fail.

"ReadyPaid was created to solve the industry's pain of chasing receivables for sellers and mismatched cash outlay and revenue cycles for buyers. ReadyPaid's Trusted Partner Network is about highlighting vendors already using ReadyPaid to help smooth cash flow and drive growth," said Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna. "We're giving our vendors more exposure and giving buyers an easy way to find partners who transact with real flexibility and reliability. This is how we accelerate adoption, bringing predictability for cash flow to all parties back to the cannabis supply chain."

By listing sellers that transact with ReadyPaid, the Trusted Partner Network makes it easier for buyers to discover trustworthy partners in their market and category. This visibility benefits vendors by connecting them with new customers while reinforcing their credibility in a sector where payment is often a point of friction. The process is easy: once a seller goes live with ReadyPaid, they are added to the Trusted Partner Network with their logo, vertical, and geographic footprint. Buyers can search by state or vertical to identify vendors who transact on ReadyPaid terms, simplifying procurement and expanding choice. Transacting with ReadyPaid is simple and user friendly. FundCanna offers support both online and via phone, the goal is ease of use and simplicity of transactions.

Since 2022, FundCanna has funded nearly $250 million to more than 3,400 cannabis businesses, with clients averaging 74% revenue growth post transaction. ReadyPaid is aimed at cannabis operators and the ancillary vendors that serve them nationwide.

FundCanna will be at Hall of Flowers in New York City on October 8-9th and IgniteIt in Anaheim, CA also on October 8th.

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry.

For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com.

