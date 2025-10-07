Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Benjamin Gossack, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their TD North American Dividend Fund (TSX: TDNA).





The TD North American Dividend Fund provides investors with access to the TD North American Dividend Fund portfolio, combined with the modern features of an ETF, and seeks to provide income and moderate capital growth by investing primarily in income-producing securities of issuers in North America.

TDAM is a leading asset manager in Canada with an expanding global presence. They offer an extensive history of innovative solutions designed to provide better risk-adjusted returns with a long track record in integrating public and private market capabilities.

