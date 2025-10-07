DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Melatonin Market to Reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2030 as Sleep Health, Supplements, and Clinical Applications Drive Global Demand

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melatonin Market is experiencing sustained growth as rising demand for sleep aids, dietary supplements, and medical applications accelerates adoption across healthcare and consumer sectors. According to DataM Intelligence, theMelatonin Market Size will reach USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 3.0 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.67% during 2025-2030.

Melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone regulating the sleep-wake cycle, has evolved from niche use to mainstream adoption in the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and wellness industries. With rising prevalence of sleep disorders, lifestyle-related stress, and awareness of circadian rhythm health, demand for melatonin supplements and formulations is accelerating.

Global players like Pfizer, Nature's Bounty, Natrol, and BASF are actively expanding portfolios, while biotech firms in Asia, particularly China, are scaling production of synthetic and natural melatonin. Increasing clinical validation of melatonin's role in neurology, oncology, and immune health is also expanding its medical applications.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type

Synthetic melatonin dominated the market in 2025, generating more than 70% of revenues (USD 1.3 billion). Large-scale industrial production ensures cost efficiency and wide availability for dietary supplements and over-the-counter products.

Natural melatonin, valued at USD 590 million in 2025, is gaining traction among consumers seeking organic, plant- or fermentation-derived formulations. Premium pricing and rising demand in Japan and the U.S. wellness markets are accelerating adoption.

By Application

Dietary supplements accounted for USD 1.1 billion in 2025, making them the largest revenue driver. Melatonin supplements are widely consumed for insomnia, jet lag, and sleep management, particularly in North America and Asia.

Medical industry applications contributed USD 500 million, with growing use of melatonin in adjunct cancer care, fertility treatments, and neurodegenerative disorder management. Clinical trials are increasingly validating its therapeutic potential beyond sleep regulation.

Construction industry applications, valued at USD 180 million in 2025, stem from melatonin's role in photoprotection materials and specialized coatings, though this segment remains niche compared to supplements.

Regional Insights:

United States

The U.S. dominates the melatonin market with an estimated value of USD 720 million in 2025. Growth is driven by:

High prevalence of sleep disorders (over 30% of U.S. adults report insomnia ).

). Over-the-counter availability and strong consumer trust in supplement brands such as Nature's Bounty and Natrol.

Clinical adoption in neurology and oncology trials exploring melatonin as an adjunct therapy.

Recent development (2025): Pfizer initiated a Phase II clinical study evaluating melatonin's role in reducing chemotherapy-induced side effects.

Japan

Japan's melatonin market, valued at USD 210 million in 2025, is expanding due to:

A rapidly aging population, intensifying demand for natural sleep and neuroprotection aids.

Strong preference for fermentation-derived natural melatonin as part of the wellness culture.

as part of the wellness culture. Integration of melatonin into functional foods and beverages, a segment gaining regulatory momentum in Japan's Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) framework.

a segment gaining regulatory momentum in Japan's Food for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU) framework. Highlight (2025): Neurim Pharmaceuticals partnered with a Japanese nutraceutical firm to co-develop prescription-strength melatonin formulations for elderly patients with sleep-wake disturbances.

Industry Trends & 2025 Developments

Shift to Premium Natural Melatonin: Organic and fermentation-derived variants are gaining share in Japan, Europe, and the U.S. wellness markets.

Organic and fermentation-derived variants are gaining share in Japan, Europe, and the U.S. wellness markets. Therapeutic Expansion: Clinical research supports melatonin's potential in Alzheimer's disease, oncology support, and fertility care.

Clinical research supports melatonin's potential in Digital Distribution Surge: Online sales of melatonin supplements through e-commerce platforms are expanding globally.

Online sales of melatonin supplements through e-commerce platforms are expanding globally. Regulatory Support: In the U.S., melatonin remains available as a dietary supplement, while Japan is exploring pathways to expand its use in functional foods.

In the U.S., melatonin remains available as a dietary supplement, while Japan is exploring pathways to expand its use in functional foods. M&A Activity: In 2025, BASF announced an expansion in specialty melatonin production in partnership with Chinese suppliers, strengthening global supply chains.

Competitive Landscape

Aspen Australia

Aspen leads in pharmaceutical-grade melatonin formulations, targeting prescription and hospital-based applications across neurology and oncology.

Nature's Bounty & Natrol LLC

Both brands dominate the dietary supplement space in North America, capturing significant retail and online market share. Natrol reported strong double-digit growth in 2024-2025 due to increased demand for sleep support products.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is advancing melatonin's medical adoption, with ongoing trials in neurology and oncology. Its investment in melatonin-derived formulations positions it strongly in the clinical therapeutics space.

BASF

BASF is a key supplier in the synthetic melatonin production chain. In 2025, it announced capacity expansions to address rising global demand.

Asian Players: Rixing Chemical & Hangzhou Cherry Pharmaceutical Technology

China-based producers are critical to the synthetic melatonin supply chain, ensuring cost competitiveness for global dietary supplement brands.

Strategic Outlook

The Melatonin Market is evolving from a niche supplement category into a multifaceted therapeutic and wellness ecosystem. Four trends will shape its trajectory through 2030:

Mainstream Sleep Solutions - Rising insomnia prevalence will continue driving supplement adoption. Therapeutic Breakthroughs - Clinical validation in oncology, neurology, and fertility will expand prescription use. Premiumization & Natural Growth - Organic and fermentation-derived melatonin will capture consumer preference in developed markets. Global Supply Realignment - Strategic partnerships between Western pharma and Asian manufacturers will secure stable supply chains.

Conclusion

Global shift toward better sleep, preventive wellness, and innovative therapeutic applications. With the U.S. leading supplement adoption and Japan pioneering natural melatonin integration into functional foods, the market presents robust opportunities for both established pharmaceutical giants and emerging nutraceutical innovators.

