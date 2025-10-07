Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025
STAR Systems International Ltd.: STAR Systems International Powers Multi-Lane Fast Flow in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in tolling technology, is proud to announce the successful implementation of a Multi-Lane Fast Flow-also known as Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) and Open Road Tolling (ORT)-pilot project in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This milestone marks a significant upgrade for the region's tolling infrastructure, which previously relied on a combination of legacy plaza/barrier-based tolling. This project sets the stage for broader MLFF adoption across Southeast Asia, paving the way for more efficient transportation systems in the region.

At the heart of this transformation are the STAR Systems' Titan Pro reader and Avior antenna, two high-performance products engineered specifically for demanding tolling environments. The Titan Pro combines exceptional read performance with unmatched flexibility and customization, effortlessly integrating with existing tolling infrastructures, including the ability to emulate legacy readers. Paired with the Avior antenna's power and precise radiation patterns, the system creates accurate and reliable read zones ideal for high-speed, multi-lane environments. Together, they deliver unmatched performance and accuracy, achieving remarkable precision in live traffic conditions.

MLFF Gantry in Malaysia

The project was deployed in collaboration with Touch 'n Go, a fintech company specializing in cashless payments, and SIDRA, an up-and-coming provider of modern tolling systems. SIDRA's PARSEC lane control system plays a critical role in integrating STAR Systems' next generation tolling technology with other sensors such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 3D LiDAR sensors. The system has been running fully autonomously alongside an existing gated toll gantry, enabling direct validation against actual tolling data. Handling a considerable volume of daily traffic, it achieves 100% vehicle detection and reads 99.98+% of existing legacy toll tags.

"The Titan Pro and Avior are purposefully designed for multi-lane fast flow applications where vehicles are moving at high-speeds and extreme accuracy is required," said Stephen Lockhart, CTO of STAR Systems International. "SIDRA's PARSEC brings out the maximum performance in our technology and acts as a glue that tightly integrates every component into a single, highly responsive tolling ecosystem."

This successful collaboration demonstrates the power of flexible, high-precision tolling technology in real-world MLFF applications. By combining STAR Systems' cutting-edge Titan Pro reader, Avior antenna, and SIDRA's PARSEC lane control system, this MLFF project sets a new benchmark for tolling systems in the region. It showcases how legacy systems can be modernized without mass disruption, ushering in a smarter, faster, and more efficient future for tolling infrastructure.

For more information about MLFF, Titan Pro, Avior, and other AVI solutions that STAR Systems International offers, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International
Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Zhihan Chen
+

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f976b321-ec39-4fcc-a489-385aa9365c00


