

IICCS Forum 2025 Officially Opens: Indonesia Strengthens Its Position as a CCS Leader in the Asia-Pacific



JAKARTA, Oct 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia once again reaffirmed its ambition to become the hub for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in the Asia-Pacific region, marked by the opening of The 3rd International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025 (IICCS Forum 2025), from Oct 7~8 at the Mulia Hotel, Jakarta, under the theme "Advancing Indonesia as a CCS Hub Leader in the Asia Pacific: Achieving Net Zero and Economic Growth." The forum is supported by Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, and the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI).The opening session featured high-level discussions with government officials, energy industry experts, academics, and global investors. Deputy Speaker of People's Consultative Assembly Eddy Soeparno emphasized that the government is committed to accelerating the implementation of CCS through clear regulations, investment incentives, and inter-ministerial coordination. He noted, however, that success will not be achieved without collaboration among all stakeholders - government, industry, academia, and investors. With strong cooperation, he expressed confidence that Indonesia can become a CCS hub in the Asia Pacific, while ensuring a just energy transition that delivers long-term economic benefits for society.As the host, Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Executive Director of the Indonesia CCS Center (ICCSC), stressed that the forum was designed to drive tangible collaboration: "The IICCS Forum is a space where all stakeholders can come together to find joint solutions. We hope this forum will generate policy recommendations, partnerships, and new projects that accelerate CCS implementation in Indonesia," she said.Echoing this, Evan Lukas, Chairman of The 3rd IICCS Forum 2025 and Director of Indonesia Advocacy & Policy Development at ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, added: "This forum is more than just a discussion. We want every session to result in concrete actions that make Indonesia a CCS investment magnet and a regional success story," he noted.The 3rd IICCS Forum 2025 features Plenary and Panel Sessions on strategies to establish Indonesia as a regional CCS hub, Policy and Investment Sessions on regulatory frameworks, incentives and CCS business models, as well as Technical Workshops and Project Showcases highlighting lessons from domestic and global CCS projects. The forum also includes an Exhibition and Networking Session to connect industry players with potential strategic partners and investors.This event aligns with Indonesia's commitment to reducing emissions by up to 43.2% by 2030 (with international support) and achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2060 or sooner. CCS is seen as a key technology supporting the energy transition, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors.In addition to reducing emissions, CCS has the potential to create a new economic value chain - ranging from carbon storage infrastructure development and job creation to opening new business opportunities for the energy, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.This forum marks a significant step forward for Indonesia in ensuring that the energy transition not only supports climate targets but also creates long-term economic benefits for society. The full support and synergy between the government and industry, along with the strategic role of On Us Asia as a co-organizing partner, make this forum not just a platform for discussion, but a concrete step toward Indonesia's leadership in the global energy transition.For more information on The 3rd IICCS Forum 2025, visit the official website: www.iiccsforum.comAbout IICCSThe International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum is a platform dedicated to promoting CCS technology and facilitating collaboration between governments and industries in addressing climate change through CCS implementation.About ICCSCThe Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) is a community of experts from various industry, including engineering, science, policy, and business, united by a shared commitment to finding practical solutions to CO emission challenges. Through research, innovation, and advocacy, we strive to accelerate carbon capture and storage development in Indonesia and position the country as a Regional CCS Hub.Media Contact:info@iccscenter.com+62 878 8721 3208Source: International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2025Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.