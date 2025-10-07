Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") would like to congratulate Trilogy Metals and its partners on the historic advancement of the Ambler Road Project, following the Trump Administration's directive to reauthorize all necessary permits for project development in Alaska's Ambler Mining District.

The Ambler Road Project will enable critical road access to one of the world's most significant undeveloped copper and polymetallic mineral belt and is a transformational step in the development of U.S. domestic mineral supply chains. American Pacific commends the leadership shown by enabling this long-awaited project to proceed on the basis of national interest, energy security, and economic necessity.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to Trilogy Metals and to Alaskans that have worked for years to see responsible development advance," said Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific. "Under President Trump, there is real momentum for resource development in Alaska. We are optimistic about the path ahead for Palmer and all projects contributing to America's critical minerals supply."

The Trump Administration's focus on unlocking Alaska's vast mineral potential - through streamlined permitting and new federal investment in projects such as Ambler - has signaled a materially improved policy and investment climate for responsible mining in the state. With this week's announced $35.6 million U.S. government partnership in Trilogy Metals, and the federal government's 10% equity stake to drive exploration, the mining sector has meaningful new support to advance critical metals projects that are vital for energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and national security.

American Pacific's own Palmer Project, located in Southeast Alaska, shares many characteristics with Ambler: both are strategic polymetallic deposits, underpinned by strong geology, modern environmental stewardship, and the potential to generate significant economic benefits for Alaskan communities and the broader United States. The Company notes that the current policy environment strengthens opportunities for development, permitting, and investment across all of Alaska. As demonstrated by the turnaround in federal support for the Ambler Project, American Pacific is encouraged that new projects with robust technical and environmental standards, like Palmer, are more likely than ever to gain a clear path forward under the present administration.

