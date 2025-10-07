Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VMXXF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") welcomes the recent announcements from the White House and Department of Interior.

On October 6, 2025, President Trump approved an appeal made by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") to reverse the Biden Administration's decision in June 2024 to select the "No Action Alternative" which terminated the previously issued Record of Decision and rights-of-way granted for the Ambler Access Road under the first Trump Administration. This appeal was made under Section 1106 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act ("ANILCA") which mandates the approval of all permits for constructing the Ambler Access Road. President Trump directed relevant agencies to promptly reinstate, grant, and finalize all necessary permits and authorizations with terms necessary to assure adequate and feasible access for economic and other purposes such as mining and use of the road for industrial and commercial access. This decision finds that the Ambler Access Road is in the public interest given our need for access to domestic critical minerals.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Valhalla stated: "We are excited that the Trump Administration has reversed the mis-guided Biden Administration's "No Action Alternative" finding for the Ambler Access Road Supplemental EIS. The Biden Administration decision was contrary to the clear directives set out in ANILCA. Using Section 1106 to right a wrong decision is exactly what Congress intended when ANILCA was passed into law 45 years ago. Thank you President Trump! We can now re-start our exploration efforts to expand the known resources at the Sun deposit."

The proposed Ambler Access Road is planned to cross Valhalla State mining claims at the Sun project and would unlock a host of critical and strategic metals located in the Ambler Mining District - all metals necessary for the green energy and transportation transition and to ensure a secure domestic supply chains for these metals.

For more details, a White House Fact Sheet can be found here: www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/10/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-approves-ambler-road-project-to-unlock-alaskas-mineral-potential/

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX and OTCQB under the ticker symbol VMXXF. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plan", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based, are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269469

SOURCE: Valhalla Metals Inc.