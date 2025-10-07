OcNOS Software and UfiSpace Hardware Power VA Telecom's Scalable and Cost-Effective Network Upgrade

IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, announced today that VA Telecom, a leading telecommunications operator for business customers in France, has successfully deployed IP Infusion's OcNOS for its Service Providers network operating system to modernize its backbone infrastructure. Leveraging UfiSpace hardware and supported by systems integrator Pine Networks, VA Telecom has enhanced scalability, performance, and cost-efficiency across its network.

VA Telecom, operating a robust backbone across six data centers in Nantes, Paris, and Metz, provides a wide range of services, including internet access, fixed and mobile telephony, professional WiFi solutions, private site interconnection via MPLS VPN, and BGP peering and transit services. To address subscriber growth and the limitations of its legacy MikroTik CCR routers, VA Telecom selected IP Infusion's OcNOS after evaluating competing solutions from Nokia and Juniper for scalability, operational simplicity, long-term support, and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

IP Infusion's OcNOS network operating system powers VA Telecom's MPLS Provider Edge routers on UfiSpace S9510-28DC and BGP border routers on UfiSpace S9600-72XC, enabling advanced features such as Segment Routing MPLS (SR-MPLS), Ethernet VPN (EVPN), LDP, VPLS, L3VPN, full BGP routing (IPv4 and IPv6), double VLAN stacking, advanced QoS, and network monitoring via SNMP and telemetry. This deployment has replaced VA Telecom's entire MikroTik-based backbone, ensuring seamless interoperability with legacy systems during the phased migration using standard protocols like BGP, OSPF, and MPLS.

The adoption of IP Infusion's open networking approach has delivered significant advantages for VA Telecom, including hardware consolidation, enhanced stability for simultaneous BGP, MPLS, and VRF functions, and a lower TCO over a 10-year horizon due to perpetual licensing and long product lifecycles. Additionally, the disaggregated hardware/software model eliminates vendor lock-in, providing flexibility for future hardware platforms. The solution is supported by IP Infusion's 24/7 global support and Pine Networks' local expertise, ensuring smooth deployment and operations.

"VA Telecom's deployment of OcNOS showcases the potential of open networking for telecommunications providers," said Kiyo Oishi, CEO of IP Infusion. "By combining scalability, advanced features like Segment Routing and EVPN, and a cost-effective model with perpetual licensing, we're enabling VA Telecom to deliver superior services while optimizing their network for the future."

"VA Telecom's successful deployment of OcNOS demonstrates the power of open networking to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions," said Jérôme Richard, CTO, VA Telecom. "We are proud to partner with IP Infusion and Pine Networks to drive innovation and efficiency in the telecommunications sector."

"We worked closely with VA Telecom to deploy IP Infusion's OcNOS, ensuring a smooth transition from their legacy systems," said Hadi Choueiry, General Manager, Pine Networks. "Our local support made the integration straightforward and reliable. This partnership delivers a solid, scalable network for VA Telecom's customers."

About VA Telecom

VA Telecom is a telecommunications operator dedicated to business customers in France. With a backbone spanning six data centers, VA Telecom offers internet access, fixed and mobile telephony, professional WiFi solutions, private site interconnection via MPLS VPN, and BGP peering and transit services. For more information, visit www.va-telecom.fr.

About Pine Networks

Pine Networks is a leading system integrator specializing in open disaggregated networking and real-time monitoring solutions. We transform your network into an open, controllable, and flexible network by relying on disaggregated, virtualized, and open technology. This new approach delivers multiple benefits, such as cost savings, scalability, no vendor lock-in, and efficiency. Additional information can be found at http://www.pine-networks.com.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

