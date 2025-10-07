ArtSpace Charter School Selects Discovery Education to Support Math Achievement

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / North Carolina's ArtSpace Charter School today announced the selection of DreamBox Math by Discovery Education to support math instruction in grades K-8. This new digital resource will be used by teachers in the school to enhance instruction and accelerate student achievement in math.?Discovery Education is the maker of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

Located in Swannanoa, North Carolina, ArtSpace Charter School offers a complete education through an integrated curriculum centered around the visual and performing arts and utilizing an experiential approach. The gifted faculty at ArtSpace Charter School believes in a family-centered, cooperative approach to education that encourages family involvement and community service to nurture responsible citizenship.

Following the closure of their school due to Hurricane Helene, ArtSpace sought a digital math solution that would not only support the recovery of lost learning but also accelerate achievement through student-centered learning experiences. Following a comprehensive review of potential solutions, the ArtSpace Charter School team selected DreamBox Math by Discovery Education for classroom use.

DreamBox Math is a K-8 online math program that supplements core instruction in the classroom or at home and is independently proven by several third-party research organizations to increase math achievement. DreamBox Math by Discovery Education adapts dynamically to the learner, providing tailored instruction within a highly engaging, gamified learning environment. DreamBox Math lessons are available in both English and Spanish and are standards-aligned.

Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox Math offers teachers content-specific professional learning and provides administrators critical insights into student progress. With DreamBox Math, every student is empowered to independently engage in interactive problem solving so they can develop conceptual understanding, apply a variety of strategies, and gain competence and confidence in mathematical reasoning and skills.

"Our students lost 24 days of learning as they grappled with the impacts of Hurricane Helene," said Dr. Sarena Fuller, Executive Director of the ArtSpace Charter School. "To support the recovery of their lost learning and to improve their overall learning trajectory in math, we wanted to select an adaptive math solution that would support the success of our students, and we are excited to integrate DreamBox Math into our classroom instruction."

In addition, all educators using Discovery Education's digital resources have access to the?Discovery Educator Network?or DEN. A global community of education professionals, the DEN connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.??Recently, the DEN celebrated 20 years of connecting educators to their most valuable resource: each other. Educators interested in learning more this powerful professional learning community and joining the DEN can visit the DEN homepage?here

"Discovery Education is proud to support the ArtSpace Charter Schools's efforts to improve teaching and learning in math, said Kimberly McCullough, Discovery Education Account Executive. "The integration of DreamBox Math into their curriculum will yield academic benefits for their students, and we are excited to support their work."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Stephen Wakefield

Discovery Education

Phone: 202-316-6615

Email: swakefield@discoveryed.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/artspace-charter-school-selects-discovery-education-to-support-ma-1083952