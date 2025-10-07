LakePoint Sports: 2025 National Youth Sports Summit Presented by SportsEngine Convenes Industry Leaders Discussing Meteoric Rise of the $40B+ Travel and Youth Sports Industry

Summit to Honor Arthur Blank with the Impact Award, Presented by LakePoint Sports and Coca-Cola UNITED

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, will host the Fifth Annual National Youth Sports Summit presented by SportsEngine on Tuesday, October 28th, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm ET. This prestigious annual event will take place at the Champions Center on the nationally recognized LakePoint Sports campus.

"As we celebrate the fifth year of the National Youth Sports Summit, we're proud to convene, connect, and collaborate with leaders across the travel and youth sports industry. At a time when the industry is experiencing exponential growth and investment, this Summit offers a galvanizing moment to celebrate our collective wins, address the opportunities ahead, and continue to collaborate, innovate, and elevate the experience for every athlete, fan, and family," said Mark M. O'Brien, President & CEO of LakePoint Sports.

This year's summit will feature a dynamic lineup of sports industry executives, leaders, and stakeholders across a series of expert-led discussions and spotlights, including:

Welcome and Opening

Mark M. O'Brien , President & CEO, LakePoint Sports

Will McIntosh, President, Digital Platforms and Ventures, Versant

The Travel and Youth Sports Industry: Hits, Headwinds, and Highlights

Mark M. O'Brien , President & CEO, LakePoint Sports

Todd Smith, President & CEO, Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA)

Prioritizing the Fan Experience: Streaming, Access, and Content

Matt Hong , President, Sports, Versant

Youth Sports Impact: Scale, Momentum, and More

Bill Seely , President, Varsity Spirit

Rosie Spaulding, CEO, League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Legacy of Youth Sports: Lifelong Memories and Collectibles

Darren Rovell , Investor, Media and Business Entrepreneur

Steve Ziff, CEO, Cllct

Driving the Game Forward: Media, Data, & Deals

Cameron Kolab , Founder, Youth Sports Business Report

Nick Busto , VP, Video Operations, SportsEngine

David Rudolph, CEO, PlayOn! Sports

Growing the World's Biggest Sport: FIFA World Cup Ripple Effect

Dave Smith , Executive Director, NASA-TopHat

Bria Garner , Director, Integrated Marketing - FIFA World Cup, Coca-Cola

Shari Summers, Chief Growth Officer, U.S. Soccer

In addition, the Summit will honor Arthur M. Blank, Owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and AMB Group, as the 2025 recipient of the Impact Award, presented by LakePoint Sports and Coca-Cola UNITED Bottling Company. Accepting on his behalf will be Rich McKay, CEO of AMBSE & Atlanta Falcons. The Impact Award recognizes an individual or organization whose vision, leadership, and commitment have profoundly shaped the growth and development of the travel and youth sports industry.

Arthur Blank is a nationally recognized entrepreneur and philanthropist whose impact extends far beyond the business world. As co-founder of The Home Depot, he helped transform the retail industry, later establishing the Arthur M. Blank Family of Businesses, which includes the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore, Atlanta Drive GC, AMB West, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His philanthropic organization, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, has donated more than $1 billion to support causes including education, the environment, social justice, and community well-being. Named to Forbes' list of the World's 100 Greatest Living Business Minds, Blank is celebrated for his values-driven leadership and commitment to giving back.

"Arthur Blank's impact on sports, community, and youth development is nothing short of extraordinary," added O'Brien. "From building world-class organizations to investing in opportunities that inspire the next generation, his leadership continues to shape the future of sports in ways that will resonate for decades to come."

The National Youth Sports Summit annually convenes 200-300 of the most influential leaders and key stakeholders in the travel and youth sports industry on the LakePoint Sports campus. Over the past four years, the Summit has attracted a dynamic mix of sports business executives, private equity and investment leaders, media and technology innovators, brand and hospitality executives, event organizers, industry non-profits, college students preparing for careers in sports, and supporters of the LakePoint Impact Award. Recognized as a premier gathering in the sector, the Summit brings together this diverse community to share insights, explore trends, and shape the future of youth sports.

"The National Youth Sports Summit has become the best conference in our industry for leaders to exchange ideas and chart the course for the future," said Will McIntosh, President of Versant Digital Platforms & Ventures . "We're honored to act as the presenting sponsor for this year's event, tackling some of the most pressing and exciting trends driving youth sports today-from technology and media innovation to investment strategies and global growth."

In 2025, the Summit will expand its reach even further, live-streaming to a global audience via the NBC Sports SportsEngine platform.

Registration Information:

For more information about the 2025 National Youth Sports Summit and to register, visit NationalYouthSportsSummit.com.

