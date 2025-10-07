New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - DSF Antique Jewelry, a New York-based curator of antique and fine jewelry, today announced the expansion of its international collection with newly acquired rare and historically significant pieces. This milestone reflects the company's continued growth in the global jewelry market.

Expanding a World-Class Collection

The expanded collection includes a wide selection of rare rings, bracelets, earrings, brooches, and necklaces, spanning important eras such as the Victorian, Edwardian, and Art Deco periods. Each jewel is carefully selected for its authenticity, artistry, and condition - qualities that have established DSF Antique Jewelry as a trusted name among collectors worldwide.

Commitment to Global Collectors

The expansion underscores DSF's dedication to serving an international clientele. Collectors across North America, Europe, and Asia now have access to a broader range of antique and fine jewelry, reinforcing DSF's reputation as a destination for those seeking one-of-a-kind treasures.

About DSF Antique Jewelry

Based in New York, DSF Antique Jewelry curates museum-quality jewels with a focus on condition, provenance, and rarity. Its catalog represents centuries of craftsmanship, from antique masterpieces to fine jewelry creations by world-renowned houses. With a global following, DSF continues to connect collectors with pieces that embody history and artistry.

