SSF Home Group Berhad: SSF Successfully Concludes AGM With Shareholders' Support

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / SSF Home Group Berhad ("SSF" or the "Group"), a well-known retailer in furniture, home décor, and home living products, convened its Third Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today at SSFHOME Glenmarie, Shah Alam. The AGM provided shareholders with updates on the Group's progress for the financial year ended 30 April 2025 ("FYE2025") and outlined the next phase of its transformation journey.

During the AGM, shareholders received the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 April 2025 and approved key resolutions, including the payment of Directors' fees and benefits, the re-election of Datuk Seri Dr. Haji Abdul Fattah Bin Haji Abdullah and Mr. Lok Kok Khong as Directors, and the re-appointment of Moore Stephens Associates PLT as Auditors. Shareholders also approved the general mandate for the issuance of new shares, the renewal and new shareholders' mandates for recurrent related party transactions, and the proposed amendments to the Company's Constitution. These measures collectively support SSF's efforts to sustain growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Datuk Seri Dr. Abdul Fattah Abdullah, Non-Executive Chairman of SSF

Datuk Seri Dr. Abdul Fattah Abdullah, Non-Executive Chairman of SSF Home Group Berhad commented, "As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering affordable, practical, and stylish home living solutions to our customers across Malaysia. The past year marked an important phase in our rebranding journey, and we are grateful for the continued support and confidence shown by our shareholders. With a clear strategy in place, we are confident in our ability to adapt, grow, and create lasting value for all stakeholders."

Looking forward, SSF remains confident in its strategic direction and longer-term prospects. The Group continues to position itself as a value-for-money home living brand, supported by refreshed store formats, right-sized outlet expansion in urban centres, and an improved customer experience. These initiatives form part of SSF's broader rebranding agenda, which seeks to align more closely with evolving consumer needs.

ABOUT SSF HOME GROUP BERHAD

SSF Home Group Berhad is a leading Malaysian home furnishing retailer specialising in furniture, home décor, and living products. Our comprehensive offerings are accessible both in-store and online, catering to diverse tastes and preferences, transforming houses into cherished homes. With more than 40 retail outlets nationwide, SSF is committed to enhancing living standards by offering affordable, high-quality products that foster comfort and creativity in every dwelling.

For more information about SSF Home Group Berhad, please visit their corporate website http://ssf.com.my or e-commerce website http://ssfhome.com.

