Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Mark Binns, Chief Executive Officer, Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) ("Carrier" or the "Company"), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0g-hse6VRqQ

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS)

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.'s mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Canada and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary datacenter or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

To learn more, visit: https://www.carrierconnect.ca/.

