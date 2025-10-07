ComplianceQuest and Salesforce Reaffirm Strategic Partnership, Embraces Agentforce AI Capabilities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of AI-powered Product, Quality, Safety, and Partner Management solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Salesforce. The renewed alliance reinforces ComplianceQuest's long-term commitment to the Salesforce platform and formalizes the adoption of Agentforce as its core Agentic AI framework.

This next chapter in the partnership builds on ComplianceQuest's investment in Salesforce technologies to accelerate innovation for regulated and manufacturing industries. By adopting Agentforce, Salesforce's agent-based Agentic AI framework, ComplianceQuest will embed advanced generative, predictive, conversational, and relational AI capabilities across its solutions.

Atulya Risal, Chief Technology and Product Officer at ComplianceQuest, said:

"At ComplianceQuest, our focus is on driving tangible outcomes for our customers. Deepening our partnership with Salesforce and adopting Agentforce enables AI-powered, data-driven decision-making that leads to reduced Audit Risks and improved margins through operational excellence. With Agentic AI embedded across our platform, our customers benefit from automated quality processes, optimized workflows, enhanced internal and external collaboration, and predictive risk management."

Lisa Eisenberg, Head of ISV at Salesforce, added:

"ComplianceQuest sets the standard for what's possible when a partner fully leverages the Salesforce platform and vision. Their adoption of Agentforce highlights a bold commitment to innovation, delivering results like Zero Audit Risks and streamlined operations. We're excited to support them as they redefine quality and compliance with trusted, agentic AI."

This announcement comes amid growing momentum in the enterprise compliance and safety space, as both companies double down on scalable, intelligent solutions tailored to the needs of regulated and industrial manufacturing sectors.

ComplianceQuest's Agentic AI-first approach will be central to its upcoming product releases, user experience upgrades, and go-to-market initiatives.

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the first to offer a fully connected, AI-powered Middle Office Platform for Life Sciences, Medtech, and industrial manufacturing enterprises. Built natively on Salesforce, the platform unifies Product (PLM), Process (Quality), People (Safety), and Partner (Supplier) management workflows-eliminating silos and enabling seamless execution across the entire operational lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.compliancequest.com

