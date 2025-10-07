Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 - North America

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions, announces, its Recruitment Solutions division is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 - North America.

"We're thrilled to be once again recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "This acknowledgment reflects the dedication of our team, who continue to adapt and innovate in a challenging labor market to deliver the right talent and create meaningful experiences for both clients and candidates. Our ability to remain flexible and responsive, while staying focused on long-term client success, is what sets us apart in today's competitive hiring environment."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. The PEAK Matrix examined 50 RPO providers by their overall RPO capability across market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy.

"Today's talent landscape requires speed, creativity and an unwavering focus on client success," said Findley. "Our recognition as a Major Contender underscores our team's ability to partner with organizations to navigate these complexities and consistently deliver recruitment solutions that help them thrive. As the market continues to evolve, we remain committed to transforming the way companies attract, hire and retain talent, ensuring they have the people and strategies needed to grow."

To view the report Everest Group has prepared, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

