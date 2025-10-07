A recent report from battery intelligence firm Accure reveals that while most battery energy storage systems (BESS) operate reliably, nearly 19% of projects experience reduced returns due to technical issues and unplanned downtime.From ESS News BESS are fast becoming central to the global energy transition, but the sector still faces significant operational and financial risks that are reshaping how assets are deployed and managed at scale. As a result, real-world performance insights are becoming critical for investors, developers, and operators alike. The 2025 ACCURE Energy Storage System Health ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...