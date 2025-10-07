Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with CNR Construction, a major independent construction company in western France.

Founded in 1969 near Rennes, CNR Construction is a leading company in the building sector (offices, housing, residences), civil engineering (water treatment plants, drinking water plants) and industry (logistics platforms, commercial areas, industrial premises). With 220 employees and a revenue of €60 million, it operates from western France to the Paris region. Driven by values of quality, safety, innovation, and commitment, CNR stands out for its constant desire to build differently.

Recognizing the fast-moving nature of its industry and determined to reduce the environmental impact of its business, CNR Construction has chosen to use Hoffmann Green 0% clinker solutions on its construction sites. These innovative cements enable it to significantly reduce CO2 emissions associated with structural work, without compromising on the durability, safety, and reliability of its structures.

With this first partner in Brittany, Hoffmann Green is strengthening its regional network and pursuing its diversification strategy, which are key drivers of strong commercial dynamic. The growing adoption of its carbon-free solutions illustrates the market's confidence in Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker solutions and confirms the emergence of a new industry standard for building the future of construction.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We would like to thank CNR for their trust. The strengthening of our partner network and the validation of our 0% clinker solutions by recognized market players demonstrate our position as a leader in decarbonized cement for manufacturers who want to reduce the environmental impact of their business without ever compromising the quality of their deliveries."

Sébastien Gaudin, President of CNR Construction, added:"This partnership with Hoffmann Green illustrates our desire to build differently, combining high quality standards with a reduced environmental footprint. We are convinced that 0% clinker cements represent a solution for the future, combining technical performance with ecological responsibility on our construction sites."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

ABOUT CNR CONSTRUCTION

For more than 55 years, CNR Construction has been shaping the landscape of western France and beyond. An independent, family-owned company, it has established itself as a key player in a wide range of projects, including residential and commercial buildings, public facilities, industrial infrastructure, and civil engineering works.

At the heart of its development, CNR places the trust of its customers, the expertise of its teams, and a constant demand for quality and safety. With its 220 employees, the company combines traditional know-how and innovation to meet the new challenges of construction.

True to its desire to "build differently," CNR is committed to reconciling technical performance, adaptation to local needs, and reducing the environmental footprint of its construction sites.

