Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) completes acquisition of Telefónica in Uruguay, strengthening its regional footprint in South America

Millicom (Tigo) completes acquisition of Telefónica in Uruguay, strengthening its regional footprint in South America

Luxembourg, October 7, 2025 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") today announced that, following final approval from the Government of Uruguay, it has completed the acquisition of 100% of Telefónica Móviles del Uruguay S.A. (Movistar) for an enterprise value of USD 440 million. With this milestone transaction, Millicom officially enters the Uruguayan market, further consolidating its presence in South America and reinforcing its position as a leading regional telecommunications provider.

"This acquisition marks a decisive step in our growth strategy," said Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom. "We are thrilled to establish a presence in Uruguay - a country known for its stability and clear vision for digital transformation. We see tremendous value in the country's talent, and our commitment is to invest in infrastructure, foster innovation, and create new opportunities that drive long-term digital growth."

The transaction is expected to generate synergies across networks, operations, and commercial services, while also diversifying Millicom's sources of value creation in a market with solid macroeconomic fundamentals and investment-grade credit ratings. Integration is projected to deliver positive contributions to free cash flow for shareholders beginning in 2026.

By adding Uruguay to its footprint, Millicom complements its coverage across South America, further consolidating its platform as one of the region's principal telecom operators. The move also strengthens Millicom's mission to accelerate digital inclusion and contribute to sustainable development across Latin America.

