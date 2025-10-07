BioAdaptives Inc.: BioAdaptives Announces Commercial Launch of MyndMed Following Successful Pilot Testing

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) today announced the commercial availability of MyndMed, a next-generation cognitive-support dietary supplement formulated to support memory, focus, mental clarity, and overall brain performance. Following rigorous testing with overwhelmingly positive results, the company is expanding distribution and scaling inventory to meet the expected high order volumes from November onward.

"After extensive testing, we're thrilled to bring MyndMed to a wider audience," said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives Inc. "Users have reported enhanced focus, reduced brain fog, and sustained energy without the jitters of traditional stimulants. With our soft launch proving demand, we're gearing up for explosive growth this fall, making MyndMed accessible to anyone seeking a mental edge in work, sports, or daily life."

Why MyndMed

MyndMed brings together well-studied nutrients to support key cognitive pathways, including cholinergic tone, neuronal energy metabolism, antioxidant defenses, and neuroplasticity. Together, these ingredients are intended to support:

Short-term: sustained alertness, calm focus, and memory support.

sustained alertness, calm focus, and memory support. Mid-term: synaptic efficiency and cognitive processing speed support.

synaptic efficiency and cognitive processing speed support. Long-term: cellular energy, antioxidant balance, and neuroprotective support.



"Our guiding principle with MyndMed was to create a first-in-class nootropic that delivers "Mental Armor for Modern Minds" added James Keener, CEO. "The stack addresses complementary mechanisms-from acetylcholine dynamics to mitochondrial function and antioxidant status-while remaining compliant with World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) regulations."

Quality & Compliance

Manufactured in the USA in cGMP-certified facilities.

facilities. Third-party tested for identity, purity, and heavy metals.

for identity, purity, and heavy metals. Transparent labeling with no proprietary blends.



Availability & Ordering

MyndMed is available now at www.MyndMed.com. The product ships nationwide in the U.S. with standard and expedited options. For introductory promotions and subscription savings, visit the product page.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based natural health and wellness products for both humans and animals. Its formulations leverage cutting-edge research in stem cell biology, adaptogens, and regenerative nutrition. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life through innovation that works in harmony with the body's natural processes.

For more information, visit: www.bioadaptives.com.

