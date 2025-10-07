RedCloud Holdings plc: RedCloud Wraps Up Successful Roadshow, Gains Updated Analyst Coverage

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or "Company") ?the RedAI trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) businesses, today announced the successful 'non-deal' roadshow to build relationships among multiple audiences, from existing and future investors to large enterprise partners and analysts.

RedCloud believes that AI algorithms will transform trade within the expanding global FMCG market-expected to grow from an estimated $14.6Tn 2 today to an estimated $19.7Tn 2 by 2033. Today, lack of digital connectivity and market-level intelligence across supply chains exposes an estimated $2 trillion inventory gap[1] of lost business opportunity-where consumers face empty shelves in store while warehouses stockpile supplies. The company believes that this weighs on the whole industry, from manufacture to retail, and places upward pressure on consumer prices for everyday goods.

During the roadshow, the Company presented their vision and mission to build a new operating system of global trade, including wide access to digital payments and trade finance, and the prospect of a future world of algorithmic trading of inventory across intelligent supply chains-to close the inventory gap and drive economic benefit for all.



"It has been fantastic to build relationships and discuss our vision and mission with a number of businesses, investors and analysts over the past two weeks, covering our innovative approach to industry datasets; our work to deliver AI models and algorithms based on NVIDIA and AWS ecosystems; our existing trading and payments products; and our focus on combining them to deliver transformational value for our customers," said Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud. "With analysts re-iterating positive coverage-and productive engagements with manufacturers and distribution across key markets-I have never felt more confident about our mission to transform FMCG supply chains."

The Company's non-deal investor roadshow came on the back of its first 6 months as a public company and a number of recent announcements, including more than doubling of customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a recently announced joint venture in Saudi Arabia-demonstrating how global expansion could include entering new markets directly or through partnership-and announcement of a new partnership strategy for payments and financial services, seeking to streamline every trade and maximize working capital to support inventory velocity across FMCG supply chains.

Anticipating the upcoming launch of the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, Justin Floyd plans to travel to the Middle East and other key markets to continue engaging enterprise organizations on the Company's mission to transform business performance and efficiency across domestic supply chains.

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform ("RedAI"), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud's Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence ("AI") to help make faster and easier business-to-business ("B2B") purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

