Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A0LD7X | ISIN: FR0004045847 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Z4
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:00
156,00 Euro
+0,65 % +1,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
153,00159,0019:39
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 18:33 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Voyageurs du Monde: Excellent first half performance

DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Excellent first half performance 

Voyageurs du Monde 
Voyageurs du Monde: Excellent first half performance 
07-Oct-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press release             
                                                                                                           Paris, 7 
October 2025 

Excellent first half performance 

                                           Change 
Consolidated figures in EURm 
(reported)                       H1.2025    H1.2024 
                                     25 vs. 24 
 
Sales                         317.3     289.0     +9.8% 
 
Gross profit                      102.7     93.1      +10.3% 
 
% of sales                       32.4%     32.2%       
 
Operating expenses and other income*          (91.6)     (83.5)     +9.8% 
 
EBITDA**                        11.1      9.6      +15.4% 
 
EBIT***                        6.9      6.0      +14.5% 
 
Net income attributable to owners of the parent    5.7      5.5      +4.4%

(*) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and provisions

(**) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation

(***) Earnings before interest and taxes

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

In an uncertain economic and geopolitical climate - with the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Near East - the Voyageurs du Monde group (the "Group") delivered an excellent performance in the first half of 2025, generating total sales of EUR317.3 million, up 9.8% compared with EUR289.0 million in the first half of 2024. Growth was driven by tailor-made travel (up 10.0%) and adventure travel (up 12.4%), while cycling holidays levelled off, with sales up 4.6% or 1.3% like-for-like.

Voyageurs du Monde continued with the rollout of its international platform. Following on from Canada and the United Kingdom, Voyageurs du Monde has established its presence in German-speaking Switzerland (Zurich) and is looking towards other markets for the future. In addition, Comptoir des Voyages has ramped up its regional presence by opening a branch in Nantes.

RESULTS

EBITDA totalled EUR11.1 million in the first half of 2025, an increase of 15.4% compared with the first half of 2024. Net income attributable to owners of the parent came to EUR5.7 million, up 4.4% compared with last year due to lower net financial income.

These results reflect improvement in gross margin to 30 June 2025 thanks to high added value and the many services offered to customers of all the Group's companies.

OUTLOOK

As at 30 September 2025, booked departures for 2025 were up just 7.0% relative to 2024 booked departures as of the same date. Under these conditions - and notwithstanding any exceptional events - the Group is expected to achieve year-on-year sales growth of around 7% in 2025, with a similar rate of growth in EBITDA.

Following the opening of a branch in Zurich, Voyageurs du Monde is planning to develop its presence in Germany and other countries. In the United Kingdom, the Voyageurs du Monde brand is now part of Original Travel. In Egypt, tailor-made travel services have been enhanced with the building of a second dahabieh boat, "La Rêveuse", offering services as of the end of the year.

Bynativ has added new destinations to its offering, as well as setting up sales hubs at destinations and creating a brand platform.

In adventure travel, the Group is in the process of launching a new range of walking and cycling trips in France for foreign customers, which will capitalise on the DMC activities of its French brands.

In cycling holidays, tailor-made travel will be added to the range of trips on offer, meeting customers' more individual needs.

The Board of Directors approved the interim financial statements to 30 June 2025 at 4:00 p.m. on 7 October 2025.

About:

The Group is market leader in France in tailor-made travel (56% of 2024 sales), with the Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, bynativ and Original Travel (UK) brands, and in adventure travel (28% of 2024 sales), with the Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure and KE Adventure Travel (UK) brands, as well as in cycling holidays (16% of 2024 sales) with the main brands EuroFun Touristik (AT), Loire Valley Travel, Radweg Raisen (DE), SE Tours (DE) and Ruckenwind Reisen (DE).

The shares (ALVDM FR0004045847) are admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market and eligible for PEA PME savings plans.

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Deputy CEO, T: 01 53 73 77 09

Email: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy CEO, T: 01 42 86 16 57

Email: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Voyageurs du Monde: Excellent first half performance 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Voyageurs du Monde 
         55 rue Sainte-Anne 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 
Internet:    www.voyageursdumonde.fr 
ISIN:      FR0004045847 
Euronext Ticker: ALVDM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2209430 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2209430 07-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2209430&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
