Alex Honnold to Lead His First-Ever Travel Series, in Partnership With Travel Nevada and Outside

Get a Little Out There with Alex Honnold will reveal the hidden stories, unexpected contrasts, and perspective-shifting experiences in his home state

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / In his first role hosting a travel program, world-renowned rock climber and Free Solo star Alex Honnold has begun filming Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold in partnership with Travel Nevada and Outside. The new five-part series will shift Honnold's focus from extreme climbs to everyday adventures, curiosity, and connection. Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold will premiere in 2026 across the Outside network.

Filmed entirely in his home state of Nevada, the series follows Honnold as he journeys throughout the Silver State in his van to take on bucket-list adventures. Combining outdoor exploration, culture, and the delightfully strange roadside attractions that dot Nevada's highways, the show offers a timely perspective on how unplugging from daily routines and venturing into unfamiliar terrain - like stargazing among 4,500 visible stars in Great Basin National Park or mining for turquoise to make jewelry in central Nevada - can alter our view of the world and ourselves.

"Involvement in this series is awesome for me," said Honnold. "My love for adventure matches the spirit of Nevada. Red Rock has been a huge part of my life, but Nevada still surprises me with how much there is to see and do. I'm excited to explore the hidden corners of this state and share what makes it so special."

"Travel Nevada's brand mantra is 'Get a Little Out There,' and what better person to demonstrate how to do that than Alex Honnold?" said Rafael Villanueva, Chief Executive Officer at Travel Nevada. "For many years, Alex has been a tremendous unofficial brand ambassador for Nevada, showing off the incredible climbing available in his home state. We are thrilled to partner with him and Outside to help share the spirit of Nevada and the under-the-radar spots within our state that embody it."

"From cowboy poets and clown hotels to Basque food and turquoise mining, Nevada's unique culture experiences are as unexpected as they are awesome," says Sam Moulton, VP of Creative Strategy and Solutions at Outside. "The state is also way wilder than you think, home to remote climbing crags, world-class mountain biking, and everything in between making it ideal for Outside's network. And Alex is the perfect host to show us the state through his eyes, as curious as he is up for any adventure."

The series is executive produced by David Klimek and Jeff Moore and directed by J.J. Kelley.

About Travel Nevada

The heart of Nevada shines through Travel Nevada, an organization focused on sharing the experiences, landmarks and living legends that make the Silver State a one-of-a-kind destination. Through community collaborations and strategic partnerships, we aim to connect with both locals and visitors alike, showcasing the sometimes-surprising, always-exciting treasures that keep people coming to Nevada. It's theirs to explore-and ours to safekeep, from preserving our wild-at-heart way of life to our wide-open spaces. For more information, visit TravelNevada.com.

About Outside

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches over 300 million unique users and has over 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands, including Outside Magazine, Velo, Yoga Journal, Pinkbike, GaiaGPS, Trailforks, MapMyFitness, athleteReg, and more. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at www.OutsideOnline.com.

