LIVINEX IO 7 provides a drop-in replacement for traditional oleochemicals

Sasol International Chemicals, a business of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL) announced the launch and commercialization of a bio-circular, palm and deforestation-free surfactant derived from insect oils available under the trade name LIVINEX IO 7.

This new, innovative product (patent pending) is the first nonionic surfactant of its kind in the fabric, home care, industrial and institutional cleaning markets. Insect oil, a by-product of a process to make more sustainable proteins for animal feed, transforms organic waste into valuable chemical feedstock, providing a replacement to traditional oleochemistry.

"This new surfactant broadens our portfolio of sustainable offerings and showcases Sasol's innovation expertise and capability in helping customers meet evolving requirements," says Louis Snyders, Vice President of Care Chemicals.

LIVINEX IO 7 is a drop-in replacement for conventional C1214-based chemistry, and unlike other natural alternatives that require full reformulation of cleaning products, it can be seamlessly integrated into existing product formulations, offering a straightforward and effective transition to more sustainable cleaning solutions.

LIVINEX IO 7 is made from oil obtained from black soldier fly larvae. This oil is rich in fatty acids that are used to produce detergent-grade alcohols. Because insect oil chemistry is identical to that of vegetable oil, mature technology and existing processes can be used for its production, avoiding land use changes or competition with food crops.

"As global demand for sustainable products increases, we will continue to explore and commercialize innovations like these," says Snyders. "We remain committed to offering our customers a diverse suite of solutions that includes both high-performing synthetic feedstocks and novel renewable options. This strategy reflects our focus on sustainable resource use and delivers unique value to those seeking tailored, forward-thinking solutions," he says.

Sasol International Chemicals will debut this new product at the SEPAWA® CONGRESS 2025 in Berlin. LIVINEX IO 7 is currently available exclusively in European markets, with an initial emphasis on the home care, fabric, industrial and institutional cleaning sectors. Over the next 12 months, the company intends to expand its innovation pipeline and launch an insect oil-based product into the personal care sector as well. In 2023, the company debuted the LIVINEX and CARINEX brands with sophorolipids as the first product offering under each.

About Sasol International Chemicals

Sasol International Chemicals manufactures and markets a broad, state-of-the-art portfolio of specialty and commodity chemicals for a wide range of applications and industries. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a more sustainable future and is used by more than 4,000 customers in 80 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Sasol International Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited and manages its Northern Hemisphere chemicals business, its people, and its stakeholders, with end-to-end accountability for safe operations, profit and loss, technology and innovation, and delivering more sustainable solutions for our customers. For more information, visit our website.

