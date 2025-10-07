Essense of Australia: The Dreamiest Day is Here in Stella York's Latest Bridal Fashion Collection

Fresh styles deliver fashion trends and romance for today's bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / From intricate lacework to clean, sculptural silhouettes, Stella York's newest designs blend today's boldest trends with the romance of forever for "The Dreamiest Day." Think dramatic draping, sculpted bodices and bold shapes that invite brides to be the main character on their big day. Every detail is designed to make a statement.

"This collection was designed to capture the magic of that first look, that breathless moment when brides realize anything is possible," said Head Designer Martine Harris. "Every gown has been crafted to evoke emotion, tell a story and make brides feel like the most radiant version of themselves."

This collection is love at first sight with an unmistakably fresh take on timeless bridal style. Exaggerated ballgowns and flattering fit-and-flare silhouettes crafted from rich fabrics meet modest necklines, sculpted bodices, and modern seaming for looks that are both regal and contemporary. Vintage charm melts into modern styling through dramatic draping, accentuated waistlines, visual texture and timeless lace. Every gown, whether finished with sculpted corsetry, statement sleeves or soft blue hues, is designed for brides who want to make a lasting impression with confidence and grace.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Stella York collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 20 new gowns. Gowns are available for U.S. sizes 2 to 24, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 20 to 36. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com .

About Stella York

Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia house of brands - and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the globe with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet and pop culture trends, Stella York bridal gowns are imagined and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each gown is constructed to provide an exceptional fit at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com.

