CMG Financial's Melissa Harbourne Named to "Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking" List by National Mortgage Professional

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / CMG Financial proudly announces that Melissa Harbourne, Chief of Staff, has been recognized as one of National Mortgage Professional's Powerful Women in Mortgage Banking for 2025. This honor celebrates ten women nationwide who are driving meaningful change and impact across the mortgage industry.

Melissa Harbourne is the force behind the scenes of some of CMG's most transformative initiatives. In 2023 alone, she helped plan and execute multiple acquisitions, seamlessly integrating more than 1,300 professionals into CMG. Her ability to align teams across HR, marketing, operations, and sales has been instrumental in CMG's continued national recognition, including being named a USA Today Top Workplace (#6 out of 4,000 companies).

With more than two decades of experience in HR and organizational leadership, Melissa has built her career around empowering people and creating strong, values-driven organizations. Since joining CMG over eight years ago, she has evolved from Head of HR to Chief of Staff, working closely with senior executives to shape company strategy, drive operational excellence, and maintain cultural continuity through rapid growth.

"Melissa has been an integral part of CMG's success story," said Christopher M. George, Founder & CEO. "Her ability to connect people, processes, and purpose has helped us scale sustainably while staying true to who we are as a company."

Beyond her contributions to CMG, Melissa advocates for positive workplace policy and people-first leadership across the industry. She has been pivotal in developing inclusive and transparent HR frameworks that prioritize engagement, ethical practices, and compliance across all levels of the organization. Her leadership continues to redefine what "good" looks like in mortgage workplace culture.

Outside of CMG, Melissa serves on the Board of Directors for Cancer Support Community SF Bay Area, bringing the same empathy and service-oriented mindset to her community as she does to her professional work.

Read more in Melissa's profile here.

