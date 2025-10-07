Harris Pogust Joins Bryant Park Capital as Senior Advisor

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") a leading middle market investment bank and market leader in the litigation finance sector, is pleased to announce that Harris Pogust has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Harris (Mr. Pogust) is one of the best known and prominent attorneys in the mass tort and class action fields, he was the founding partner and Chairman of Pogust Goodhead worldwide until early 2024 and is currently working with Trial Lawyers for a Better Tomorrow, a charity Harris founded, to help children reach their educational potential all over the world. Harris' life work has been to deliver justice for those who have been damaged or injured through the negligence or bad faith of others.

"We are thrilled to have Harris as part of our team. His knowledge, experience and relationships in the litigation finance sector are of great value to Bryant Park and our clients. As the litigation finance world becomes more competitive, complex and challenging, having an expert like Harris on our team is invaluable," said Joel Magerman, Managing Partner of Bryant Park.

Harris' efforts, in conjunction with Bryant Park will focus on assisting law firms and funders in developing strategies to more efficiently fund their operations and cases and assist them in establishing the right relationships for future growth. Harris commented, "I have been fortunate to have been a practicing attorney and partner in law firms for over 35 years focused on building and growing a worldwide book of business in the class action/mass tort field. That required significant capital and throughout my career I have raised over $1 billion for my firms. I have learned what works and what doesn't. I have seen both the risks and rewards in this industry. I look forward to being able to work with law firms and funders to assist them in putting the right strategies in place with Bryant Park and bringing capital and liquidity to help them grow and flourish."

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing capital raising, M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed more than 400 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact Information

Joel Magerman

CEO & Managing Partner

jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

212-798-8212





