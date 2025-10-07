Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: 938427 | ISIN: CH0010645932 | Ticker-Symbol: GIN
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 17:52
3.539,00 Euro
+1,96 % +68,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 20:24 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Expands Partnership with Givaudan Active Beauty in the Midwest & East United States

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a North American distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients providing technical solutions with a customer-first approach, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Givaudan Active Beauty to include a broader range of Care ingredients in the Midwest and East United States.

LBB Specialties Logo

This agreement builds on LBBS's existing distribution of Givaudan's Neossance® squalane and hemisqualane, extending the collaboration in these regions to additional active ingredients, premium specialties, and biotech solutions for Skin, Hair, Make Up or Body formulas and launches.

Through this partnership, LBBS will collaborate with Givaudan to strengthen customer support in the Midwest and East, combining efforts to serve existing customers and reach new ones with Givaudan's world-class technologies.

"As a customer-focused company, we're always striving to expand our product offerings to support the innovation needs of our partners and customers," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President & CEO of LBB Specialties. "This expansion with Givaudan is another important step forward, allowing us to bring more of their renowned technologies to formulators and brands in the Midwest and East."

For more information about Givaudan Active Beauty's cosmetic ingredient solutions, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a dedicated provider of specialty chemicals and ingredients, specializing in sales, marketing, and distribution across North America. We provide technical solutions with a customer-first approach, serving diverse end-markets through five industry and market business units: Care, Food & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, Life Sciences, and Canada. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-expands-partnership-with-givaudan-active-beauty-in-the-midwest--east-united-states-302577430.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
