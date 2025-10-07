Novata Acquires Atlas Metrics To Power the Future of Sustainability Data Management

Backed by a new funding round led by S&P Global, Novata is defining the next era of sustainability data for private markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Novata, a leading sustainability data management platform for private markets, today announced the acquisition of Atlas Metrics, a top European sustainability performance and reporting platform.

This strategic move expands Novata's global reach and unites two complementary companies to meet the growing demand from investors and corporates for trusted, efficient, and scalable sustainability data solutions.

Together, Novata and Atlas Metrics now supports more than 400 clients and 13K+ companies worldwide, equipping investors, banks, and corporates with the tools they need to collect, report, and act on sustainability data.

Since its founding in 2021, Atlas Metrics has become a market leader across Europe, serving hundreds of banks and a broad range of venture capital firms. Its award-winning technology combines scalable architecture with intuitive workflows and AI-driven insights to simplify sustainability reporting and risk identification. With Atlas Metrics, Novata strengthens its European presence, deepens partnerships with financial institutions, and accelerates product innovation for clients globally.

"This acquisition is an important step toward building the global leader in sustainability management," said Alex Friedman, CEO & Co-Founder of Novata. "By welcoming Atlas Metrics into the Novata family, we're delivering on our mission to transform sustainability data into business resilience. Together, we have the scale, technology, and global expertise to help companies and investors turn ESG data management, regulatory readiness, and benchmarking into drivers of long-term value creation."

As sustainability expectations evolve and the marketplace consolidates, organizations are seeking market-leading partners with proven technology and global expertise who will be around for the long-term. To support this next phase of growth, Novata recently completed an additional fundraise, underscoring strong market confidence in its mission and momentum. The round was led by S&P Global, with participation from Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), Motive Ventures, The Ford Foundation, and Novata co-founders Alex Friedman and Josh Green.

"From the start, we saw a natural alignment with Novata, both in mission and in culture," said Wladimir Nikoluk, CEO of Atlas Metrics. "Atlas Metrics has always believed that sustainability management should be simple, scalable, and rooted in technology. Joining Novata lets us deliver on that belief at global scale, giving our clients across and beyond Europe the innovation, efficiency, and trust they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape."

The integration of Atlas Metrics' technology and Novata's platform simplifies sustainability management and unlocks long-term value for companies and investors alike. With teams now in New York, London, Berlin, and Singapore, supported by a strong balance sheet and world-class partners, Novata combines local expertise with global scale, giving clients the perspective and connectivity they need to manage complexity across markets.

About Novata

Novata is the private markets' sustainability management partner. We empower tens of thousands of companies to achieve their sustainability goals with our trusted data management platform and advisory practice-because it's good for business and it's good for the planet. Learn more at www.novata.com.

About Atlas Metrics

Atlas Metrics is a leading all-in-one platform for non-financial performance. Atlas helps over 3,000 banks, companies and investors measure, communicate, and amplify their impact with automations, AI, secure data sharing, and advanced analytics. Learn more at www.atlasmetrics.io.

Novata has acquired Atlas Metrics

