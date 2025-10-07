Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - EarliTec Diagnostics today announced its rebrand as EarliPoint Health, marking a bold new chapter in the company's mission to transform autism care. Under the leadership of new CEO Jamie Pagliaro, the company is expanding beyond diagnosis to empower providers with tools that accelerate access to treatment and measure meaningful outcomes.

"Early, accurate diagnosis is the critical first step-but it cannot be the last," said Pagliaro. "With EarliPoint Health, we are partnering with providers to not only identify autism earlier, but also to help children begin treatment sooner and to track outcomes across their care journey. Our vision is simple: diagnose earlier, treat sooner, measure outcomes."

At the heart of this evolution is the launch of the EarliPoint Network, a new model designed to connect families with trusted provider partners who serve as evaluation locations. By embedding EarliPoint into clinical workflows, these providers gain a powerful "front door" for attracting new patients, expediting the path to treatment, and ultimately changing the developmental trajectory for children with autism.

The company's FDA-cleared technology, which uses eye-tracking biomarkers to provide objective insights into social attention and development, has already demonstrated the ability to reduce the time from concern to diagnosis. With its new focus, EarliPoint Health aims to help providers expand capacity, improve treatment enrollment, and deliver measurable impact for the families they serve.

"This rebrand reflects not only a new name, but a new direction," Pagliaro continued. "We are building the infrastructure and partnerships that will maximize our footprint and accelerate our collective impact on children and families."

EarliPoint Health is now inviting select autism service providers to join the EarliPoint Network. Providers interested in becoming evaluation locations and helping revolutionize autism care can contact the company to learn more.

