Credence Research Inc.: Interior Design Market to Reach USD 222.2 Billion Globally by 2032, Growing At An 5.45% CAGR - Credence Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Credence Research the Interior Design Market was valued at USD 145.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 222.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period (2024-2032). The market expansion is driven by rising residential and commercial renovation activities, growing urbanization, and increasing demand for sustainable design solutions.

Global interior design trends emphasize energy-efficient layouts, eco-friendly materials, and smart home integration. Rapid urban development in emerging economies, along with rising disposable incomes, is fueling large-scale adoption of premium and customized interior solutions. Leading design firms and technology providers are leveraging digital visualization tools and 3D modeling to enhance client experiences and streamline project execution.

Surge in Commercial and Hospitality Construction

The global interior design industry is expanding alongside rapid commercial and hospitality development. In 2024, over 6,300 hotel projects with nearly 747,000 rooms were in the construction pipeline worldwide, showing a strong demand for space planning, furnishing, and aesthetic design. Renovation and conversion projects also exceeded 1,900 in number, reflecting consistent investment in upgrading interiors for guest experience and brand alignment. These large-scale developments continue to fuel demand for professional design services, particularly in regions with expanding tourism and business travel infrastructure.

Demand for Smart and Connected Interiors

Technological integration within interior spaces is driving significant innovation. Smart home device shipments reached around 892 million units in 2024, showing how consumers are adopting connected lighting, temperature control, and security systems. Interior designers now collaborate with technology providers to embed automation and IoT features into both residential and commercial spaces. The expansion of smart buildings, valued at over USD 117 billion in 2024, highlights how design solutions are shifting toward intelligent layouts that combine functionality, sustainability, and digital convenience.

Growth of Green Building and Sustainability Trends

Sustainability has become a central pillar in modern interior design. The number of LEED-certified projects worldwide has grown steadily, while passive house certifications have surpassed 47,000 units globally. Designers are increasingly using recycled materials, low-VOC paints, and energy-efficient lighting systems to comply with green building standards. These practices are not only reducing environmental footprints but also enhancing property value and long-term cost efficiency for clients.

Urban Growth and Redevelopment Projects

Rapid urbanization continues to boost the interior design market. More than 240 million new urban housing units were under construction in 2024, especially in Asia and Africa. Redevelopment projects in aging city centers also contribute to rising demand for design services. As cities expand, developers and homeowners seek customized, space-efficient interiors that align with modern lifestyles and evolving architectural styles.

Mandates for Digital Design and BIM Adoption

Governments and corporate developers are increasingly enforcing the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in design projects. Over 20 countries have introduced public-sector mandates requiring BIM integration for new constructions. This digital transformation allows interior designers to deliver more accurate visualizations, coordinate effectively with contractors, and reduce project delays. The adoption of BIM and 3D modeling has become a competitive advantage, pushing design firms to invest in digital capabilities and advanced visualization technologies.

Key Growth Barriers

Elevated Service Costs and Accessibility

The comprehensive scope of interior design-from concept development and space planning to procurement and project management-entails significant coordination among contractors, vendors, and clients, which drives up service charges and limits accessibility for middle-income households and small businesses.

Skilled-Labor Shortages in Finishing Trades

The construction and skilled trade sectors face a shortfall of roughly 500,000 specialists in finish carpentry, decorative plaster, and custom millwork roles, creating prolonged project timelines and increased service costs for interior fit-outs.

Complex Regulatory Landscape

Interior design projects must navigate a patchwork of local, state, and federal regulations covering fire safety, accessibility, environmental impact, and zoning. These varying requirements across municipalities introduce operational inefficiencies, extensive documentation needs, and frequent approval delays.

Volatile Material Costs

Steel prices surged by approximately USD 75 per ton and lumber costs rose by about USD 120 per thousand board feet in 2024, introducing budgeting uncertainty that can delay or scale back design projects.

Regional Employment Realignments

Four Sun Belt metro areas-Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and Denver-have overtaken traditional markets, with Denver re-entering the top designer-employment list in 2025 and Philadelphia dropping off. These shifts highlight growing demand in fast-expanding regions and opportunities for firms to establish a presence in emerging hubs.

Concentrated Specification Power

Interior designers now influence product choices at a scale far beyond individual consumers. On average, each designer's specification value is 40 times that of a typical American buyer, while top-tier specifiers at leading firms achieve a multiplier of 140, underscoring the strategic importance of designer partnerships for manufacturers and suppliers.

Accelerating AI and Digital Tool Uptake

One-third of design firms have integrated AI tools for tasks such as rendering, material selection, and project management, and another one-third anticipate adoption within the next year. This bifurcation highlights both the rapid pace of digital transformation and the widening gap between early adopters and more cautious firms.

Unprecedented Venture Capital Flows into AI and Green Technologies

Global venture capital investment in generative AI skyrocketed from US $2.3 billion in 2020 to US $22.3 billion in 2023, while funding for green building technology climbed from US $1.1 billion to US $5.4 billion over the same period. These capital influxes are driving the development of advanced design tools and sustainable materials that will redefine project workflows and client offerings.

Expansion of Virtual Renovation Services

Homeowners invested USD 463 billion in renovation projects during the first quarter of 2024, highlighting a massive retrofit opportunity where virtual design platforms can streamline planning, reduce cost overruns, and improve client satisfaction.

Immersive Augmented Reality Experiences

The number of augmented reality users in the United States reached 100.1 million in 2025, indicating a vast addressable audience for AR-driven design tools that enable real-time furniture placement, color visualization, and space planning.

Digital Engagement with a Large Designer Community

Over 67,000 professional interior designers practice in the U.S., representing a substantial user base for specialized collaboration platforms, plug-in software, and B2B marketplaces tailored to design workflows and product sourcing.

Growth of Sustainability-Focused Practices

Top sustainability-driven firms such as Gensler generated USD 843.4 million in project fees tied to measurable environmental goals in 2025, underscoring the revenue potential of eco-centric design services and green specification consulting.

Segmentation

By Type

Residential Interior Design

Commercial Interior Design

By Application

Living Room Design

Kitchen and Dining Area Design

Bedroom Design

Office Design

Retail and Hospitality Design

By Design Services

Consultation Services

Full-Service Design

Space Planning

Furniture and Fixture Selection

Interior Styling

By Price Range

Luxury Segment

Mid-Range Segment

Economy Segment

By Style and Theme

Modern and Contemporary Design

Traditional and Classic Design

Rustic and Industrial Design

Eclectic and Bohemian Design

Thematic Design

By Geography

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



United Arab Emirates

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest regional market by designer concentration and specification influence, while Europe leads in revenue, Asia Pacific drives new-construction demand, Latin America benefits from booming residential renovations, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region presents fast-growing opportunities in hospitality and commercial fit-outs.

North America

The United States alone supported over 43,756 practicing interior designers in 2025, concentrated heavily in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Designers in North America influenced nearly USD 383.7 billion in building-interiors specifications, reflecting their considerable sway over product sourcing and project scope.

Europe

Europe generated USD 36,923.9 million in interior design revenue in 2024, accounting for 26.8% of the global market. Germany led country-level demand, driven by new-construction projects in urban centers, while the U.K. and France anchored strong renovation activity in mature residential segments.

Asia Pacific

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region recorded USD 30,461.8 million in interior design revenue-22.1% of the worldwide total. New-build projects dominated, fueled by infrastructure and residential development in China, India, and Southeast Asia, where urbanization rates exceed 65.2% in China and 57% across the region.

Latin America

Latin America posted USD 15,379.2 million in revenues in 2024, representing 11.1% of the global interior design market. Argentina's remodel-driven residential sector and Brazil's commercial hospitality fit-outs-supported by over 12,057 practitioners in South America-propelled steady growth in retrofit and adaptive-reuse services.

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Although smaller in absolute revenue, MEA reached approximately USD 12,460.1 million in 2024 and is the fastest-growing regional market. Expansion of luxury hospitality projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and corporate office developments in South Africa and Nigeria are key demand drivers for high-end design services.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

The interior design market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape, with a mix of global design firms, regional studios, and technology-integrated service providers competing across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Major international players such as Gensler, HOK, Perkins&Will, Stantec, AECOM, and IBI Group lead the market through strong global presence, large-scale project portfolios, and advanced use of digital design tools. These companies maintain long-term contracts with real estate developers, government agencies, and multinational corporations, allowing them to execute high-value projects across multiple regions.

Mid-tier firms and independent studios compete through specialization and creative innovation. Companies such as Nelson Worldwide, IA Interior Architects, and CallisonRTKL emphasize user-centered design, sustainability, and adaptive reuse solutions to strengthen their positioning in commercial and hospitality projects. Emerging firms in Asia-Pacific-particularly in India, China, and Singapore-are expanding rapidly by combining cost-efficient service models with smart design technologies and modular construction techniques.

Technology integration is reshaping competition, with firms increasingly adopting Building Information Modeling (BIM), virtual reality (VR), and AI-based visualization tools to enhance project precision and client experience. Strategic partnerships between design firms and construction technology companies are becoming more common, supporting faster project delivery and improved resource management. Sustainability credentials, digital design capabilities, and cross-sector expertise have become the primary differentiators in the evolving interior design market.

Key Player Analysis

Livspace

Sobha Interiors

Acme Interiors

Ace Interiors

Lipika Sud Interiors Pvt. Ltd

Chaukor Studio

Futomic Design Services Pvt. Ltd

Bonito Designs

Carafina Interior Designers

Recent Industry Developments

February 2025: Renowned designers Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan collaborated on a dedicated design floor at The Charcoal Project's Hyderabad store, covering 35,000 sq. ft. and featuring themed luxury spaces.

Renowned designers and collaborated on a dedicated design floor at Hyderabad store, covering 35,000 sq. ft. and featuring themed luxury spaces. April 2025: DesignCafe opened its third experience center in Mumbai at Vicino Mall, marking its 17th center nationwide.

opened its third experience center in Mumbai at Vicino Mall, marking its 17th center nationwide. April 2025: HOK acquired the interior design practice of Perkins & Will , expanding its design capabilities and global market reach.

acquired the interior design practice of , expanding its design capabilities and global market reach. May 2025: The European Union enacted the Circular Buildings Initiative Regulation , requiring new buildings to incorporate circular economy principles-creating strong demand for sustainable interior design expertise.

The enacted the , requiring new buildings to incorporate circular economy principles-creating strong demand for sustainable interior design expertise. May 2025: Flipspaces secured USD 35 million in funding led by Iron Pillar to support global expansion across India, the U.S., and the UAE.

secured USD 35 million in funding led by Iron Pillar to support global expansion across India, the U.S., and the UAE. May 2025: AkzoNobel India launched the Dulux Maestro program to enhance collaboration with architects and interior designers, promoting innovation in decorative solutions.

launched the program to enhance collaboration with architects and interior designers, promoting innovation in decorative solutions. May 2025: Myntra collaborated with Google Cloud to introduce Dream Room Inspirations , an AI-powered design visualization tool using Imagen 3 for personalized home décor experiences.

collaborated with to introduce , an AI-powered design visualization tool using Imagen 3 for personalized home décor experiences. July 2025:HomeLane expanded its operations in Tamil Nadu by opening a new design studio in Coimbatore-its 12th in the state-offering modular interiors powered by its AI visualization platform SpaceCraft Pro.

