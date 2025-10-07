Black Book Research: Verisma Recognized by Industry Clients as Top Release of Information Solution in Black Book's 2026 Survey, Extending Market Leadership Into Seventh Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Verisma has once again been named the #1 provider for Release of Information (ROI) solutions in the 2026 Black Book Research survey, extending its streak of market leadership into a seventh consecutive year.

The recognition is based on 2,128 verified client ballots gathered from across the healthcare spectrum including hospitals, physician groups, payers, ambulatory care centers, and ACOs between Q1 and Q4 of 2025. Verisma ranked first overall and earned the highest scores across 11 of 18 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including compliance safeguards, disclosure accuracy, audit readiness, policy transparency, EHR integration, scalability, cost efficiency, data security, consistency of service delivery, and reputation/trustworthiness.

Market Context: ROI Moves Center Stage

Black Book's 2026 market analysis estimates the ROI segment will grow to $2.6 billion in 2026, fueled by:

Stricter HIPAA and state-level penalties

ONC information blocking enforcement

Rising payer audit activity

Accelerated adoption of automation and AI in HIM operations

Within this environment, nearly three-quarters of providers now rank ROI as a top-three compliance IT investment, and over 20% reported switching vendors in the past two years due to dissatisfaction with inconsistent service or over-promised automation.

The 2026 survey underscores Verisma's sustained strengths:

Defensibility & Compliance: Top scores in compliance safeguards and audit readiness ensure providers are protected in payer and regulatory inspections.

Accuracy & Transparency: Leading performance in disclosure accuracy and policy transparency supports trust with patients, payers, and regulators.

Technology Innovation: High marks in automation and EHR integration reflect Verisma's ongoing investment in robotic process automation, predictive compliance alerts, and patient-facing self-service tools.

Trust & Partnership: Verisma outperformed all competitors in ethics, reputation, and trustworthiness, reinforcing its status as the most consistently recommended vendor across all user groups.

"ROI is now a critical node in the AI-enabled compliance architecture of healthcare," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Verisma's platform reflects that evolution, integrating data validation, algorithmic audit trails, and adaptive automation that elevate accuracy and transparency. As 21% of organizations reevaluate vendors, Verisma's ability to operationalize trust through technology keeps it ahead of the curve."

About Black Book Research

Black Book is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology research firm, recognized for its unbiased client satisfaction surveys and benchmarking. Since 2011, Black Book has gathered over 3.5 million verified submissions across thousands of vendors, making it the industry's most comprehensive source of crowd-sourced performance data. Download a gratis industry report on the 2026 State of ROI Solutions at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/the-state-of-release-of-information-technology-2026 Information is available by contacting Black Book survey managers at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com for specific competitive intelligence reports.

