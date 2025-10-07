GEP PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE AGAIN SECURES THE LEADER SPOT IN SPEND MATTERS' FALL 2025 SOLUTIONMAP, TOPPING 15 CATEGORIES, INCLUDING SOURCE-TO-PAY (S2P) AND SOURCE-TO-CONTRACT (S2C) SUITES

Citing innovation, depth, and AI-driven intelligence, GEP SMART ranked as the highest-rated solution suite for the ninth consecutive report.

GEP outscored 115 other solution providers in intake and orchestration, analytics, sourcing, supplier and risk management, as well as S2C and P2P

Reaffirms GEP as the leading AI-driven platform for procurement, supply chain, and sustainability.

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that GEP SOFTWARE has once again secured the top ranking in source-to-pay (S2P),source-to-contract (S2C), and 13 other key categories in the Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap, the industry's most data-driven evaluation of 115 software providers. Go HERE to view Spend Matters Fall 2025 SolutionMap.

Notably, GEP led the field in the essential Intake & Orchestration category, using AI to automate and standardize workflows, improve stakeholder engagement, and maximize efficiency. Spend Matters cited GEP's unmatched functional depth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, recognizing the company's leadership in a unified S2P platform providing integrated analytics, workflow, and user experience, stating:

"GEP's Value Leader placements in the technically extensive SolutionMap clearly depict its market dominance, leading-edge innovation, and unparalleled functional breadth and depth. These placements reflect GEP's very strong capabilities to deliver unmatched value in procurement and supply chain transformation to enterprises around the globe."

This SolutionMap rigorously assessed vendors against over 500 detailed functional and capability requirements across 16 source-to-pay categories. GEP achieved the highest ranking across 15 key areas, including:

Source-to-Pay (S2P) & Source-to-Contract (S2C) - Recognized for the most comprehensive suite in procurement, spanning spend analytics, sourcing, contract lifecycle management, and supplier collaboration.

- Intake & Orchestration - A game-changer in procurement efficiency, automating intake requests and connecting procurement to the business

- Spend & Procurement Analytics - Providing a single view into all supplier spending

Sourcing & Direct Sourcing - Top-rated for advanced sourcing workflows, AI-driven cost modeling, and category management.

- Supplier & Risk Management - Highest-scoring platform for supplier risk visibility, onboarding, and performance tracking.

- Risk Management (TPRM/SCRM) - Enabling organizations to identify, monitor and address risk across the entire supply chain

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) - Superior contract analytics, compliance tracking, and automated contract execution.

- E-Procurement & Invoice-to-Pay (AP/I2P) - Industry-leading configurability, seamless ERP integration, and AI-powered spend optimization.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE are powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform for procurement, supply chains and sustainability. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About Spend Matters SolutionMap Rankings

Spend Matters believes sound procurement tech selections consider the solutions' concrete capabilities to meet a company's user needs and unbiased customer feedback. Its SolutionMap market rankings are freely accessible and published twice annually since 2017. SolutionMap is known as the most rigorous, data-centric functionality assessment of procurement technologies in the industry, with over 500 functional and platform components across the source-to-pay landscape to discern the level of integration and interoperability between product modules, suites, ERPs, and broader technologies - as well as the quality and effectiveness of advanced technologies such as AI. Procurement professionals can subscribe as Insider Members to directly compare solution features/functions and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, leveraging data-driven apps and analyst assessments.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users with fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

