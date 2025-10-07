Atlanta's Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers Deepens Community Roots Through Education, Service, and Local Sponsorships

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers proudly highlights its ongoing commitment to community involvement as the firm continues to translate legal excellence into meaningful civic contribution.

Robert Hammers - Atlanta personal injury lawyer

Supporting Education and Student Success

At the heart of the firm's community outreach is its Annual Scholarship, an initiative launched to recognize and uplift two exceptional high-school students who have shown resilience through personal challenges and a passion for service.

Each year, two inspiring students receive $1,000 scholarships recognizing perseverance and service.

The firm also supported Shallowford Falls' Elementary School's Fox Trot Fun Run in October 2024. This spirited event raised funds to bring flexible seating to classrooms and refresh the cafeteria-enhancing students' comfort and learning environments. Their Georgia accident attorneys also support Shallowford Falls Elementary through ongoing membership contributions, helping to ensure sustained resources that enrich the student experience year-round.

Giving Back Through Service and Relief Efforts

Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers is committed to giving back. Projects have included coordinating with state leadership to provide KN95 masks to protect local caregivers and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis. During this time, the firm also sponsored a Hometown Hero Contest, which honored selfless individuals and awarded winners a $100 VISA gift card.

In 2017, staff participated in the Allstate All Hands In Community Garden Project, working with children to paint while fostering a spirit of togetherness.

The firm has also partnered with Hope Atlanta to volunteer at the Women's Community Kitchen and Outreach Center, where they prepared and served meals, organized donations, and connected directly with the women and families supported by the organization.

The firm has deepened its local engagement by sponsoring community festivals and gatherings that bring people together and celebrate local traditions, including the following:

Alive in Roswell

Porchfest

Winterfest

HLF Halloween

Virginia Highland

Farmers Market

By investing in their community, Hammers Law Firm helps foster pride throughout Atlanta.

Investing in Sports, Faith, and Team Building

Beyond education and community initiatives, the firm also contributes to areas that build character, resilience, and unity, including the following:

Bent Tree Lodge & Vineyard - Hammers Law Firm Team Building Retreat

Lassiter Baseball Sponsorship

Lassiter Boys Lacrosse - Silver - Sponsorship

A church sponsorship that provides ongoing support to Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Atlanta

Through these efforts, their Atlanta personal injury lawyers reaffirm their belief that investing in people helps build a more connected community.

About Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

Founded to protect the rights of accident victims in Georgia, Hammers Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers features an experienced legal team with deep trial experience and a dedication to compassionate client advocacy.

