Apar Technologies announces strategic investment in Medeon

To strengthen ServiceNow capabilities and drive enterprise digital transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apar Technologies, a global consulting and technology services leader, today announced a strategic investment in Medeon, a Singapore-headquartered and fast-growing company specializing in ServiceNow AI consulting and solutions. This investment enhances Apar's enterprise workflow and digital transformation offerings for its clients and enables Medeon to expand its market reach - together, delivering greater value across global markets.

Medeon brings together former ServiceNow and Google AI leaders, along with seasoned industry experts who have deep expertise in building, scaling, and optimizing enterprise workflows worldwide.

Medeon's end-to-end ServiceNow offerings and solutions are AI-native, outcome-oriented, and geared toward achieving tangible business results for enterprises. These include strategic consulting, product implementations, change management, managed services, and accelerator solutions - all designed to help clients simplify operations, achieve faster time-to-value, and stabilize underperforming environments. Medeon ensures measurable ROI at every stage of the AI transformation journey, driving tangible and sustained business outcomes.

Rohit Gandhi, Group CEO, Apar Technologies Group, said:

"This strategic investment reflects our commitment to expanding Apar's digital transformation portfolio and delivering greater value to our global clients. With Medeon's strong ServiceNow expertise complementing Apar's scale and reach, we are strengthening our ability to support enterprises in their transformation journeys."

Sai Sudhakar, Co-Founder & CEO, Apar Technologies, added:

"By combining Apar's global presence and delivery capabilities with Medeon's solid expertise in ServiceNow, we are uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end workflow transformation solutions for our enterprise and Government customers. This partnership will enable us to help clients optimize operations, accelerate efficiencies and achieve measurable business outcomes."

Avinash Vastrad, CEO, Medeon, said:

"We are thrilled to join hands with Apar Technologies. This partnership allows us to extend the reach of our innovative ServiceNow solutions to new markets and industries while benefiting from Apar's global scale and client relationships. Together, we will help enterprises unlock measurable value from their ServiceNow investments and shape the future of intelligent, AI-driven workflows."

With this investment, Apar Technologies and Medeon are set to deliver smarter workflows, accelerated efficiency, and impactful business transformation for organizations worldwide.

