Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 22:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAVantgarde announces 3 presentations at ESGCT 2025 annual meeting

MILAN, Oct. 07, 2025(AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced three presentations at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 32nd Annual Meeting (ESGCT), to be held October 7-10 in Seville (Spain).

At this conference, we will be presenting LUCE Phase 1/2 clinical data from our Usher1B program, KO pig model preclinical data from our Stargardt's program and the platform development of a dual vector AAV therapy to enable the clinical supply for our programs. In addition, our Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Alberto Auricchio, TIGEM Scientific Director and ESGCT President, will give the presidential address during the Presidential symposium session.

Presentations details:

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 18.30-19.00 h CEST
Session title: Late breaking news from the clinic
Session Room: Room Parallel D
Abstract number: INV71
Presentation title: "LUCE: Phase I/II trial of dual AAV gene therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa in Usher Syndrome Type 1B"

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 12.35-13.00 h CEST
Session title: Presidential symposium
Session Room: Auditorium
Abstract number: OR066
Presentation title: "Advancing AAV-based gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders due to mutations in large genes"

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday 9 October 2025, 14.00-15.30 h CEST
Session title: Poster Session 2
Session Room: Poster Hall
Final abstract number: P0122
Presentation title: "Platform development for a dual AAV therapy"

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases

Contact:

Magda Blanco - Head of Corporate Development AAVantgarde
Email: info@avvantgarde.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.