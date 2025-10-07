Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Rematch, the rapidly growing youth sports highlights platform that transforms the way athletes and parents capture and share highlights, has launched its new Rematch Premium app, marking another milestone in the company's record 2025 growth.

In just nine months, Rematch has reached nearly 12,000 users, recorded 3,000 games, produced 35,000 highlights and generated more than 18 million views, building on its momentum as one of the fastest growing tools in youth sports today.

The newly released premium app builds on existing AI capabilities in the free app with new advanced features for athletes, coaches and parents, including 4K high-definition video quality, AI video stabilization and AI audio filter to remove unnecessary commentary. It also allows users to customize the length of their highlight clips up to 25 seconds, creating better storytelling opportunities and sharing across social media.

These advancements come at the right time for Rematch as its growth is being fueled by new sports and new partnerships with prominent clubs. The platform, which launched with soccer and basketball, has now grown to support volleyball, football, rugby and futsal. With its U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Rematch has teamed up with leading soccer clubs across the state of Texas including Lonestar Soccer Club (Austin and San Antonio), Supra United FC (Carrollton), and City Futsal (Dallas), to bring its cutting-edge technology directly to more athletes and families. Club players and families will gain access to Rematch's premium platform, making it easier than ever to record, review and relive their soccer experiences.

"With the premium app, we're giving our community even more ways to capture the action and celebrate achievements, whether it's on a local field or preparing for the next step in an athlete's journey," said CEO Hanna Howard. "City Futsal, Lonestar SC and Supra United FC are organizations that are known for their commitment to developing young athletes, and we're grateful to play a small part in these athletes' journeys."

These partnerships come on the heels of a major summer announcement for Rematch when it launched its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain Academy USA, the official Academy of one of the most iconic, successful and respected European football clubs in the world, to support six of its academies across the U.S. Highlights from PSG academy training and competitions are being shared across the platform and social media this fall as the soccer season progresses.

The Rematch Premium app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Android Google Play Store at $4.99 a month with a seven day free trial. Visit www.rematch.tv to learn more.

###

About Rematch

Rematch is a sports video platform designed to amplify the visibility of athletes and sports. Founded on the belief that every player and every game deserves recognition, Rematch leverages innovative technology to make highlight creation and sharing effortless. Following tremendous success in France, including partnerships with seven sport federations and more than 700 million highlight views on its app, Rematch is now expanding to the U.S. market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269478

SOURCE: Rematch