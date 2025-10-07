Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) is pleased to report initial exploration results from its Phase 1 drill program at Mantoverde in the Atacama region of Chile. Phase 1 included 30,000-metres of drilling focused on areas adjacent to the Mantoverde Optimized ("MV-O") Pit Reserves, as well as priority targets located just north of the current operation. Assay results for the Phase 1 drill program have been received for approximately 24,700-metres of the 30,000-metre drill program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007104069/en/

Figure 1: Mantoverde Site Map, including location of current pits, Mantoverde Optimize Pit Reserves and Phase 1 drill locations

To view an interactive 3D presentation, please visit: https://vrify.com/decks/19778

Highlights are listed below, with corresponding images in Figures 1-5 and detailed results in Tables 1-2, including:

Higher than expected grades in the Brecha Flores sector, where drill intercepts returned copper grades above those predicted by the current block model, including: DDH25DS16: 176m of 0.77% copper from 654m, including 24m of 1.50% copper DDH25DS28: 162m of 0.73% copper from 660m, including 18m of 1.07% copper DDH25DS01: 144m of 0.65% copper from 528m, including 18m of 1.88% copper

Results consistent with the current block model at Mantoverde Sur ("MVS") and Mantoverde Norte ("MVN"), enhancing confidence and supporting the potential upgrade of the resource categorization, including: DDH25DS24: 146m of 0.52% copper from 314m, including 34m of 1.07% copper DDH25DS26: 274m of 0.39% copper from 318m, including 20m of 1.30% copper DDH25DS09: 62m of 0.23% copper from 178m, including 64m of 0.62% copper

Strong results along the Santa Clara Corridor confirming the presence of higher grades than the current block model with the potential for resource growth in between active pits, including: DDH25DS08: step-out drilling returned 376m of 0.43% copper from 674m, including 64m of 0.98% copper DDH25DS32: 100m of 0.43% copper from 656m, including 42m of 0.62% copper DDH25DS27: 82m of 0.77% copper from 740m, including 30m of 1.04% copper

Results from step-out drilling continue to demonstrate extension of the mineralization to the north of the current Mantoverde pit into the Animas area, confirming continuity along strike, including: DDH25DS21: 102m of 0.41% copper from 96m, 26m of 0.46% copper from 248m, and 46m of 0.49% copper from 316m DDH25DS25: 112m of 0.45% copper from 126m, including 28m of 0.67% copper

District-scale exploration potential with the completion of a 10-kilometre Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey along the northern corridor, which has informed the location of high-priority targets that will be tested in Phase 2 of the drill program

Cashel Meagher, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited by the initial results from the Phase 1 drill program at Mantoverde, which we envision will improve our grade profile in the near-to-medium term highlighted by the results in the Brecha Flores sector. The results from step-out drilling at Animas and the Santa Clara Corridor are also very encouraging, highlighting the potential for future expansion projects such as Mantoverde Phase II. This early success supports our commitment to building a world-class, long-life copper district in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Atacama, Chile. We look forward to advancing Phase 2 of the exploration program, which focuses on the highly prospective northern corridor of our Mantoverde concession and will continue to inform further opportunities for growth within our Mantoverde-Santo Domingo district."

The Phase 1 drill program represents a portion of the ongoing two-year exploration program at Mantoverde, which is expected to total approximately $25 million and include 61,500-metres of drilling. There are currently up to seven drill rigs operating on site at Mantoverde.

Phase 1 consisted of 30,000-metres of drilling focused on areas adjacent to the Mantoverde Optimized Pit Reserves, including MVS, Brecha Flores, and MVN, aiming to improve copper grades and mineralization continuity within and near the pit boundaries. Phase 1 also included testing of priority targets located just north of the current Mantoverde pit at the Santa Clara Corridor and Animas. The initial results support the potential for resource growth and reserve conversion. Drilling has also intersected mineralization in areas assumed to be waste in the current life of mine plan and may have favourable implications on future stripping ratios. The results also confirm our understanding of the geological model and provide additional confidence in potential future expansion plans.

Phase 2 will include two main areas of focus and is expected to commence in Q4 2025. ~20,000 metres will be follow-up drilling at the targets adjacent to the northern portion of the pit, with the goal of improving grades and adding mineralization. The remaining ~11,500 metres of drilling will include testing of high-priority targets along the 10-kilometre-long northern corridor, which were defined based on the results of the induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey completed in Q1 2025.

Table 1 DRILL RESULTS

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu Au (g/t) Co (ppm) CuEq3 Brecha Flores DDH24DS02 400 452 52 0.65 0.39 4232 1.01 and 486 504 18 0.57 0.17 136 0.72 DDH25DS01 528 672 144 0.65 0.11 268 0.79 including 648 662 18 1.88 0.29 181 2.12 DDH25DS02 410 432 22 0.23 0.09 143 0.32 and 566 646 80 0.52 0.11 331 0.67 including 608 646 38 0.69 0.14 4902 0.90 DDH25DS12 100 122 22 0.60 0.20 128 0.76 and 630 802 172 0.53 0.10 378 0.69 including 670 802 132 0.64 0.12 405 0.82 including 722 786 64 0.89 0.15 306 1.06 DDH25DS14 450 566 116 0.52 0.12 5432 0.73 including 516 522 6 2.03 0.42 771 2.49 DDH25DS15 240 294 54 0.68 0.13 72 0.78 including 246 264 18 1.35 0.26 56 1.54 including 248 256 8 2.09 0.38 74 2.36 and 316 340 24 0.59 0.13 77 0.70 and 402 508 106 0.65 0.16 186 0.80 including 422 486 64 0.81 0.19 200 0.98 including 422 428 6 1.49 0.29 130 1.71 including 476 482 6 1.76 0.41 459 2.14 DDH25DS16 654 830 176 0.77 0.14 453 0.97 including 686 702 16 1.21 0.21 500 1.47 including 764 788 24 1.50 0.25 445 1.77 DDH25DS19 372 454 82 0.50 0.10 265 0.63 including 386 398 12 1.38 0.26 363 1.64 DDH25DS20 696 782 86 0.83 0.16 4882 1.05 including 750 782 32 1.40 0.27 7912 1.77 including 778 782 4 3.72 0.46 950 4.25 DDH25DS28 660 822 162 0.73 0.14 306 0.90 including 670 688 18 1.07 0.22 398 1.31 including 770 786 12 1.24 0.19 486 1.48 Santa Clara Corridor DDH25DS03 254 298 44 0.38 0.06 32 0.43 and 366 508 142 0.39 0.05 36 0.43 including 446 502 56 0.57 0.03 21 0.60 including 480 502 22 0.83 0.01 28 0.84 DDH25DS08 362 404 42 0.55 0.05 34 0.59 and 584 596 12 0.46 0.21 178 0.64 and 674 1050 376 0.43 0.13 166 0.56 including 674 738 64 0.98 0.32 243 1.25 including 714 738 24 1.79 0.54 341 2.23 DDH25DS13 336 408 72 0.44 0.10 20 0.51 including 340 350 10 1.06 0.12 11 1.14 including 374 400 26 0.55 0.17 24 0.67 and 578 582 4 0.79 0.10 254 0.92 and 640 652 12 0.42 0.76 294 1.00 and 756 760 4 0.83 0.17 162 0.98 and 840 844 4 0.70 0.18 96 0.84 DDH25DS27 740 822 82 0.77 0.24 217 0.98 including 778 808 30 1.04 0.34 277 1.33 DDH25DS32 104 114 10 0.23 0.05 No data1 0.26 and 656 756 100 0.43 0.13 155 0.55 including 672 714 42 0.62 0.23 254 0.83 Animas DDH25DS21 96 198 102 0.41 0.02 7 0.43 and 248 274 26 0.46 0.02 10 0.48 and 316 362 46 0.49 0.02 27 0.51 DDH25DS25 126 238 112 0.45 0.03 17 0.47 including 126 170 44 0.39 0.05 25 0.43 including 200 228 28 0.67 0.03 5 0.69 DDH25DS35 164 180 24 0.28 0.02 18 0.30 MVS and MVN DDH24DS01 464 506 42 0.32 0.13 104 0.43 DDH25DS04 420 548 128 0.38 0.12 82 0.48 including 454 484 30 0.51 0.11 145 0.62 DDH25DS05 404 514 110 0.46 0.18 110 0.61 including 464 490 26 0.94 0.21 195 1.13 DDH25DS06 240 258 18 0.36 0.06 39 0.41 and 316 324 8 1.10 0.18 27 1.23 and 390 416 26 0.35 0.05 65 0.40 and 472 498 26 0.59 0.08 229 0.70 and 522 540 18 0.46 0.09 172 0.56 DDH25DS07 396 448 52 0.71 0.16 264 0.88 including 418 448 30 1.05 0.22 307 1.27 and 476 496 20 0.38 0.07 218 0.48 DDH25DS09 178 240 62 0.23 0.07 72 0.29 including 202 240 38 0.27 0.07 75 0.33 and 256 282 26 0.21 0.04 94 0.26 and 322 386 64 0.62 0.13 233 0.76 including 326 348 22 0.95 0.21 340 1.17 DDH25DS10 366 414 48 0.28 0.10 80 0.37 including 382 406 24 0.36 0.13 90 0.47 and 508 544 36 0.25 0.08 97 0.33 and 572 630 58 0.40 0.09 180 0.50 DDH25DS11 224 242 18 0.50 0.14 96 0.62 and 394 416 22 0.61 0.31 590 0.96 and 436 456 20 0.44 0.09 202 0.55 DDH25DS17 420 488 68 0.43 0.11 303 0.57 including 438 456 18 0.88 0.20 451 1.12 DDH25DS18 388 460 72 0.56 0.10 313 0.70 DDH25DS22 282 296 14 0.39 0.10 96 0.48 and 402 416 14 0.56 0.10 494 0.74 DDH25DS23 516 524 8 0.50 0.13 179 0.63 and 558 588 30 0.20 0.06 82 0.26 DDH25DS24 314 460 146 0.52 0.25 119 0.72 including 408 442 34 1.07 0.21 119 1.24 and 506 562 56 0.55 0.11 206 0.67 including 532 546 14 0.94 0.21 145 1.11 DDH25DS26 318 592 274 0.39 0.09 173 0.49 including 448 468 20 1.30 0.28 303 1.56 DDH25DS29 354 472 118 0.47 0.11 212 0.59 including 438 464 26 0.73 0.14 203 0.87 DDH25DS30A 396 436 40 0.35 0.08 185 0.45 DDH25DS31 242 288 46 0.37 0.08 131 0.45 and 340 372 32 0.30 0.10 146 0.40 DDH25DS33 242 386 144 0.40 0.08 101 0.48 including 330 380 50 0.63 0.14 178 0.77 DDH25DS34 420 478 58 0.49 0.12 287 0.64 DDH25DS36 384 432 48 0.69 0.16 252 0.86 including 384 406 22 1.12 0.26 381 1.38 and 474 506 32 0.36 0.07 171 0.45

Copper equivalent ("CuEq") in the above table and this press release has been calculated using the following formula: Cu grade [Au grade in g/t x (67.87% Au metallurgical recovery 90.44% Cu metallurgical recovery) x ($2,600/oz Au price 31.1035) ($4.25/lb Cu price x 2204.623)] [Co grade in ppm x (60% Co metallurgical recovery 90.77% Cu metallurgical recovery) ($15.00/lb Co price $4.25/lb Cu price)]. Hole DDH25DS32 with "No data" for Co assumed a 0 value for Co. Values over limits in Co (2,000 ppm).

Table 2 DRILL HOLE LOCATION

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Target Brecha Flores DDH24DS02 369510 7061427 894 270 83 720 DDH25DS01 369361 7062074 1021 267 79 780 DDH25DS02 369721 7061786 936 270 58 770 DDH25DS12 369751 7061965 982 270 60 950 DDH25DS14 369541 7061591 920 270 85 750 DDH25DS15 369550 7061206 890 269 53 560 DDH25DS16 369580 7062068 1068 269 71 900 DDH25DS19 369506 7061346 888 271 80 600 DDH25DS20 369775 7061876 946 269 68 850 DDH25DS28 369660 7062008 1028 271 64 908 Santa Clara Corridor DDH25DS03 368725 7064622 889 270 74 610 DDH25DS08 368442 7065034 869 131 60 1050 DDH25DS13 368454 7065356 860 131 60 880 DDH25DS27 368407 7064883 883 131 56 822 DDH25DS32 368764 7064626 887 315 86 770 Animas DDH25DS21 368180 7065580 858 268 75 470 DDH25DS25 368321 7065151 862 271 70 430 DDH25DS35 368343 7065234 859 272 60 690 MVS DDH25DS04 369087 7060984 938 78 59 690 DDH25DS07 370154 7060505 915 272 63 550 DDH25DS09 369896 7060750 894 271 70 480 DDH25DS11 370042 7060554 905 274 70 470 DDH25DS17 370148 7060436 936 270 63 600 DDH25DS18 369816 7060962 918 269 55 550 DDH25DS22 369859 7060896 919 270 55 500 DDH25DS23 369184 7060884 931 89 70 600 DDH25DS29 369920 7060833 920 267 72 537 DDH25DS31 370058 7060249 945 270 49 450 DDH25DS33 370036 7060553 905 270 55 460 DDH25DS34 370143 7060507 914 268 49 530 DDH25DS36 370016 7060702 920 274 73 540 MVN DDH24DS01 369235 7062673 1007 268 59 600 DDH25DS05 369124 7062965 984 272 67 610 DDH25DS06 369010 7063163 953 274 82 670 DDH25DS10 369256 7063296 956 271 55 680 DDH25DS24 369034 7063087 956 270 81 700 DDH25DS26 369008 7063003 962 227 90 663

MANTOVERDE OPERATION SUMMARY

Mantoverde (70%-owned by Capstone Copper and 30%-owned by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation) is an open-pit copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region of Chile. Since the 1990s, Mantoverde operated as an oxide mine producing copper cathodes from its 60,000 tonnes per annum capacity SX-EW plant. In 2023, Capstone Copper completed construction of the Mantoverde Development Project ("MVDP") that enabled the mine to process its copper sulphide reserves, in addition to existing oxide reserves. The MVDP involved the addition of a sulphide concentrator and tailings storage facility, and the expansion of the existing desalination plant and other minor infrastructure. First saleable copper concentrate at MVDP was produced in June 2024 and commercial production was achieved in September 2024. In Q3 2025, Capstone Copper began development of the Mantoverde Optimized ("MV-O") brownfield expansion, which is expected to increase total copper production at Mantoverde by approximately 20,000 tonnes per annum.

For further details, please see the press release dated October 1, 2024 announcing the results of the Mantoverde Optimized Feasibility Study and the updated Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024 per the 2024 Annual Information Form.

QA/QC PROGAM

At Mantoverde, drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a hydraulic splitter at the Company's on-site facilities. Half of the core is retained for reference, and the other half is sampled at regular 2.0-metre intervals. Sample preparation and analysis are performed by Geolaquim and GeoAssay, both certified independent laboratories. Copper, cobalt and other elements are determined by four-acid digestion with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Gold assays are performed by fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Drill samples from the Phase 1 drill program have been monitored through Capstone quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program, which follows internal operational procedures and industry best practices. The QA/QC program includes the routine insertion of certified standards (5%), coarse blanks (5%), fine blanks (5%), coarse duplicates (5%) and pulp duplicates (5%), yielding a blended QC insertion rate of approximately 25%.

QA/QC VALIDATION

The QA/QC validation process undertaken for the Phase 1 drill program of the Project is consistent with the process set out in the NI 43-101 technical report with respect to Mantoverde operation, titled "Mantoverde Mine, NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study, Atacama Region, Chile", dated November 14, 2024 with an effective date of July 1, 2024 and Capstone internal guidelines and best practices.

NOTE ON NI 43-101 COMPLIANT TECHNICAL REPORT

The conversion of drill results in this press release into NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources or mineral reserves required additional work and analysis that remains ongoing.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Peter Amelunxen, P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Technical Services of Capstone Copper, a Qualified Person ("QP"), as defined by NI 43-101 reviewed and approved the content of this news release including the scientific and technical information.

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone's operating portfolio of assets includes the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. Capstone's growth pipeline includes the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 35 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the potential to increase Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the results of the Optimized Mantoverde Development Project ("MV Optimized FS") and Mantoverde Phase II study, the timing, cost and success of the Optimized Mantoverde Development Project, the timing and results of PV District Growth Study (as defined below), the timing and results of Mantos Blancos Phase II Feasibility Study, the timing and success of the Mantoverde Santo Domingo Cobalt Feasibility Study, the results of the Santo Domingo FS Update and success of incorporating synergies previously identified in the Mantoverde Santo Domingo District Integration Plan, the timing and results of exploration and potential opportunities at Sierra Norte, the realization of Mineral Reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production and capital expenditures and reclamation, the timing and costs of the Minto obligations and other obligations related to the closure of the Minto Mine, the budgets for exploration at Cozamin, Santo Domingo, Pinto Valley, Mantos Blancos, Mantoverde, and other exploration projects, the timing and success of the Copper Cities project, the success of the Company's mining operations, the continuing success of mineral exploration, the estimations for potential quantities and grade of inferred resources and exploration targets, the Company's ability to fund future exploration activities, the Company's ability to finance the Santo Domingo development project, environmental and geotechnical risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes, the success of the synergies and catalysts related to prior transactions, in particular but not limited to, the potential synergies with Mantoverde and Santo Domingo, the anticipated future production, costs of production, including the cost of sulphuric acid and oil and other fuel, capital expenditures and reclamation of Company's operations and development projects, the Company's estimates of available liquidity, and the risks included in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The impact of global events such as pandemics, geopolitical conflict, or other events, to Capstone Copper is dependent on a number of factors outside of the Company's control and knowledge, including the effectiveness of the measures taken by public health and governmental authorities to combat the spread of diseases, global economic uncertainties and outlook due to widespread diseases or geopolitical events or conflicts, supply chain delays resulting in lack of availability of supplies, goods and equipment, and evolving restrictions relating to mining activities and to travel in certain jurisdictions in which we operate.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "approximately", "believes", "budget", "estimates", expects", "forecasts", "guidance", intends", "plans", "scheduled", "target", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "be achieved", "could", "may", "might", "occur", "should", "will be taken" or "would" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. In this document certain forward-looking statements are identified by words including "anticipated", "expected", "guidance" and "plan". By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, risks related to inherent hazards associated with mining operations and closure of mining projects, future prices of copper and other metals, compliance with financial covenants, inflation, surety bonding, the Company's ability to raise capital, Capstone Copper's ability to acquire properties for growth, counterparty risks associated with sales of the Company's metals, use of financial derivative instruments and associated counterparty risks, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, market access restrictions or tariffs, changes in U.S. laws and policies regulating international trade including but not limited to changes to or implementation of tariffs, trade restrictions, or responsive measures of foreign and domestic governments, changes to cost and availability of goods and raw materials, along with supply, logistics and transportation constraints, changes in general economic conditions including market volatility due to uncertain trade policies and tariffs, availability and quality of water and power resources, accuracy of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates, operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation, compliance with governmental regulations and stock exchange rules, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, reliance on approvals, licences and permits from governmental authorities and potential legal challenges to permit applications, contractual risks including but not limited to, the Company's ability to meet the requirements under the Cozamin Silver Stream Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company's ability to meet certain closing conditions under the Santo Domingo Gold Stream Agreement with Wheaton, acting as Indemnitor for Minto Metals Corp.'s surety bond obligations, impact of climate change and changes to climatic conditions at the Company's operations and projects, changes in regulatory requirements and policy related to climate change and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, land reclamation and mine closure obligations, introduction or increase in carbon or other "green" taxes, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks; the impact of communicable disease outbreaks on the Company's workforce, risks related to construction activities at the Company's operations and development projects, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on the Company's business, including the Company's ability to access goods and supplies, the ability to transport the Company's products and impacts on employee productivity, the risks in connection with the operations, cash flow and results of Capstone Copper relating to the unknown duration and impact of the epidemics or pandemics, impacts of inflation, geopolitical events and the effects of global supply chain disruptions, uncertainties and risks related to the potential development of the Santo Domingo development project, risks related to the Mantoverde Development Project ("MVDP"), increased operating and capital costs, increased cost of reclamation, challenges to title to the Company's mineral properties, increased taxes in jurisdictions the Company operates or is subject to tax, changes in tax regimes we are subject to and any changes in law or interpretation of law may be difficult to react to in an efficient manner, maintaining ongoing social licence to operate, seismicity and its effects on the Company's operations and communities in which we operate, dependence on key management personnel, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing compliance requirements, potential conflicts of interest involving the Company's directors and officers, corruption and bribery, limitations inherent in the Company's insurance coverage, labour relations, increasing input costs such as those related to sulphuric acid, electricity, fuel and supplies, increasing inflation rates, competition in the mining industry including but not limited to competition for skilled labour, risks associated with joint venture partners and non-controlling shareholders or associates, the Company's ability to integrate new acquisitions and new technology into the Company's operations, cybersecurity threats, legal proceedings, the volatility of the price of the common shares, the uncertainty of maintaining a liquid trading market for the common shares, risks related to dilution to existing shareholders if stock options or other convertible securities are exercised, the history of Capstone Copper with respect to not paying dividends and anticipation of not paying dividends in the foreseeable future and sales of common shares by existing shareholders can reduce trading prices, and other risks of the mining industry as well as those factors detailed from time to time in the Company's interim and annual financial statements and MD&A of those statements and Annual Information Form, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in the Company's forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause the Company's results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that the Company's forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures

"Expansion capital" and "sustaining capital" are Alternative Performance Measures. Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this presentation because these statistics are key performance measures that management uses to monitor performance, to assess how the Company is performing, to plan and to assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of mining operations. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. For full information, please refer to the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis published on its Financial Reporting webpage or on SEDAR+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007104069/en/

Contacts:

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com



Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region

61-412-251-818

mslifirski@capstonecopper.com



Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations

416-831-8908

cstirling@capstonecopper.com