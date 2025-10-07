Half of US travelers (51%) now consider travel flexibility more important than five years ago, with younger travellers (60%) leading this demand.

Beyond the ability to change travel plans, travelers seek greater flexibility in how they build their trips, with 76% valuing the freedom to mix and match airlines.

Over a third of young travelers (37%) are more willing to book longer, more expensive trips if offered adaptable options.

Responding to growing demand, subscription-based travel adds flexibility as a membership benefit.

New market research commissioned by eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription company, underscores a significant shift in US travelers behaviour, with flexibility now a top priority for vacationers.

The new data comes from a global study carried out by a research firm with 9,000 respondents, of which 2,000 were from the US. The research found that 51% of these travelers say flexibility is more important now than five years ago. This demand is rooted in a desire for peace of mind, with nearly half of respondents (4%) stating that the option to book flexibly reduces the stress of booking.

'Generation Flex': Younger Travelers lead the demand for flexibility

The younger generation of travelers in the US (those under 34) is the key driver of this trend, with a clear majority (60 %) stating that flexibility is more important than it was five years ago. This directly impacts their willingness to book, as more than a third of them (37%) report that having flexible options gives them more confidence to book travel.

The generational divide is clear: fewer than 1 in 10 young travellers say flexibility is not relevant for how they book, a stark contrast to the 23 of those over 65. Interestingly, travelers are more motivated to commit to longer and more expensive trips if flexibility is an option. For example, over a third of US millennials (38 %) feel more confident booking longer trips and spending more on their travel when they are assured they can change plans if need be.

This desire for control extends to how trips are built. The research shows an overwhelming majority of US travelers (76%) value the freedom to mix and match different airlines for their outbound and return journeys to save money and secure better flight times, rather than being confined to a single airline's limited inventory. This is a clear generational evolution here too; only 7% of travelers under 24 prefer to stick to one single airline's inventory, regardless of cost and convenience, compared to 17% of those over 65.

This data underscores that the demand for flexibility is not an anecdotal trend but a foundational expectation of the next generation of consumers. As today's younger travellers become the core market of tomorrow, their preference for adaptable travel is set to define the future of the industry.

From premium perk to affordable must-have: Subscription travel democratize flexibility

Historically, flexibility in travel has been offered on a costly, per-trip basis, such as with changeable or refundable Premium cabin classes, while the majority of affordable economy tickets have remained rigid in terms of changes and cancellations. The research confirms this is a major frustration for travellers, with nearly a third (29%) pointing to rigid airline and hotel policies that don't allow for changes, and above a quarter (26%) citing high airline change or cancellation fees as their main restriction.

In response to this consumer mandate for more flexibility and control, the travel subscription model is emerging as a powerful solution. It offers a suite of benefits that address the flexible needs of modern travellers, providing an array of perks as part of an annual subscription. For example, the pioneers of these services, eDreams Prime or Opodo Prime offer a range of flexibility features not available through conventional booking channels, including the ability to cancel flights for any reason across hundreds of airlines, options to freeze prices while travel plans are confirmed, and the freedom to share subscription perks with friends and family.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Travel Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Our data clearly shows that holidaymakers are prioritizing peace of mind and control when booking travel. Flexibility in travel is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether it's the ability to change plans or combine multiple providers in one booking for the best value, travellers want options that adapt to their lives, not the other way around. The era of rigid, one-size-fits-all travel is over. This is precisely why we developed Prime, to answer the call from this new generation of travellers by providing unparalleled flexibility."

