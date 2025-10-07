DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: AHR Agonists Market Trends Signal Promising Growth in Immunology and Dermatology Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The AHR agonist market is experiencing growth, driven by the rising awareness of AHR's involvement in immune regulation, skin barrier restoration, and microbiome interactions. The approval of VTAMA for treating both plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis has confirmed the therapeutic potential of AHR modulation, establishing it as a novel, non-steroidal treatment option in dermatology. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as AT193, AQ312, DMVT-506, AT177, and others will further fuel the AHR agonist market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's AHR Agonists Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Ulcerative Colitis, Atopic Dermatitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging AHR agonists, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the AHR Agonists Market Report

The total market size of AHR agonists in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Ulcerative Colitis, Atopic Dermatitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, and others.

and others. Leading AHR agonist companies, such as Azora Therapeutics, Aqilion, Dermavent, and others, are developing novel AHR agonists that can be available in the AHR agonist market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel AHR agonists that can be available in the AHR agonist market in the coming years. Some of the key AHR agonists in clinical trials include AT193, AQ312, DMVT-506, AT177, and others.

Key Factors Driving the AHR Agonists Market

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases and Chronic Conditions

The increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases and chronic conditions is a major catalyst for the AhR agonist market. Factors such as genetics, environmental exposures, lifestyle choices, and improved diagnostic capabilities contribute to this rise. AhR agonists have shown potential in modulating immune responses and inflammation, offering therapeutic benefits for conditions like multiple sclerosis and psoriasis.

Advancements in Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine

Recent advancements in biotechnology and genomics have enhanced the understanding of AhR's role in various diseases, leading to the development of novel therapeutic strategies. The growing demand for precision medicine, which tailors treatment to individual genetic profiles, has further accelerated the exploration of AhR modulation as a therapeutic approach.

Strategic Collaborations and Market Expansion

Strategic mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape of the AhR agonist market. For instance, Organon & Co.'s acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd. has strengthened its position in dermatology by integrating innovative AhR agonist-based therapies into its portfolio.

Rising AHR Agonists Clinical Trial Activity

The promising AHR agonists in clinical trials that can change the dynamics of the market in the coming years include AT193 (Azora Therapeutics), AQ312 (Aqilion), DMVT-506 (Dermavent), AT177 (Azora Therapeutics), and others.

AHR Agonists Market Analysis

AHR agonists are natural or synthetic compounds that bind to and activate the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), triggering a transcriptional response. Upon activation, AHR translocates to the nucleus and regulates the expression of genes involved in immunity, metabolism, and other biological processes.

Currently, the U.S. FDA has approved one AHR agonist for clinical use: Tapinarof, sold under the brand name VTAMA. VTAMA, developed by Dermavant Sciences, is a first-in-class, non-steroidal AHR agonist that restores immune balance and strengthens the skin barrier by activating the AHR pathway, providing a targeted, steroid-free approach to chronic skin inflammation.

In October 2024, Organon completed its acquisition of Dermavant, obtaining full rights to VTAMA (tapinarof) Cream, 1%, a novel dermatology therapy. VTAMA is approved as a 1% topical cream for adults with plaque psoriasis (since May 2022) and for adults and children aged 2 years and older with atopic dermatitis (since December 2024).

Several pharmaceutical companies are developing investigational AHR agonists for inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. Azora is working on AT193, a topical agent in clinical trials for atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis, and AT177, an oral AHR agonist in early-stage development. Aqilion is developing AQ312, an oral AHR-targeted therapy aimed at modulating immune responses in inflammatory bowel disease.

In March 2025, Organon presented results from the Phase III ADORING 3 open-label extension study of VTAMA cream, 1%, in patients aged 2 and older with atopic dermatitis at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting. The data showed that patients who achieved treatment success maintained mild disease activity over an average 80-day treatment-free period.

Despite Tapinarof's clinical success, unmet needs remain for AHR agonists beyond dermatology. There is increasing interest in leveraging AHR modulation for systemic inflammatory, autoimmune, and gastrointestinal disorders, highlighting future opportunities for oral and tissue-targeted AHR therapies to manage immune dysregulation with a favorable safety profile.

AHR Agonists Competitive Landscape

Some of the promising AHR agonists in clinical trials include AT193 (Azora Therapeutics), AQ312 (Aqilion), DMVT-506 (Dermavent), AT177 (Azora Therapeutics), and others.

Aqilion's AQ312 is an oral small-molecule drug candidate from Aqilion, designed to treat ulcerative colitis. It acts as a selective agonist of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR), a nuclear receptor that plays a key role in immune regulation and mucosal repair. In October 2024, Aqilion shared new findings from its preclinical program for ulcerative colitis at the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Azora Therapeutics' AT-177 is an oral investigational therapy being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Developed by Azora Therapeutics, it contains a potent AhR agonist formulated to limit systemic exposure. While AhR agonists have demonstrated effectiveness in various inflammatory conditions, they have not yet been clinically tested for hidradenitis suppurativa.

Whereas, Azora Therapeutics' AT-193 is under investigation for patients with moderate-to-severe nail psoriasis. The study, titled "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Intrapatient, Placebo-Controlled Multicenter Phase 1b Study Followed by an Open-Label Extension to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Efficacy of Topical AT-193 in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Nail Psoriasis", aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and early efficacy of the topical treatment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the AHR agonists market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the AHR agonists market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What are AHR Agonists?

The AHR is a crucial transcription factor that remains in the cytoplasm until a ligand activates it. Once activated, it moves into the nucleus, forms a dimer with ARNT, and binds to Xenobiotic Response Elements (XREs) in DNA to trigger the expression of specific target genes. Additionally, AHR interacts with other transcription factors, influencing wider gene networks.

This pathway is significant for regulating cytochrome P450 enzymes, such as CYP1A1 and CYP1A2, which are vital for processing environmental toxins and various drugs. AHR is highly expressed in barrier and immune cells, acting as an environmental sensor and playing a key role in modulating immune responses.

AHR Agonists Epidemiology Segmentation

The AHR agonists market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020-2034 across the leading markets. In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis across the 7MM were estimated at more than 3 million. On the other hand, the United States accounted for approximately 16 million prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis in 2024.

The AHR agonists target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for AHR Agonists

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for AHR Agonists

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for AHR Agonists

AHR Agonists Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 AHR Agonists Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Ulcerative Colitis, Atopic Dermatitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, and others Key AHR Agonists Companies Azora Therapeutics, Aqilion, Dermavent, Organon, and others Key AHR Agonists AT193, AQ312, DMVT-506, AT177, VTAMA, and others

Scope of the AHR Agonists Market Report

AHR Agonists Therapeutic Assessment: AHR Agonists' current marketed and emerging therapies

AHR Agonists' current marketed and emerging therapies AHR Agonists Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging AHR Agonist Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging AHR Agonist Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, AHR Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 AHR Agonists Market Key Insights 2 AHR Agonists Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of AHR agonists 4 Key Events 5 AHR Agonists Market Forecast Methodology 6 AHR Agonists Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 AHR Agonists Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2 AHR Agonists Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 AHR Agonists: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of AHR agonists 7.3 Treatment 8 AHR Agonists Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for AHR agonists in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for AHR agonists in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for AHR agonists in the 7MM 8.4 United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed AHR Agonists Therapies 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 VTAMA (tapinarof): Organon 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory milestones 9.2.3 Other developmental activities 9.2.4 Clinical development 9.2.5 Safety and efficacy List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 Emerging AHR Agonists Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 AQ312: Aqilion 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 10.2.3 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 AT193: Azora Therapeutics List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 AHR Agonists Market: 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 AHR Agonists Market Outlook 11.3 Attribute Analysis 11.4 Key AHR Agonists Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of AHR agonists in the 7MM 11.6 The United States AHR Agonists Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of AHR agonists in the United States 11.6.2 Market Size of AHR agonists by Therapies in the United States 11.7 EU4 and the UK AHR Agonists Market Size 11.8 Japan AHR Agonists Market Size 12 AHR Agonists Market Unmet Needs 13 AHR Agonists Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on AHR Agonists 15 AHR Agonists Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 United States 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Bibliography 17 AHR Agonists Market Report Methodology

