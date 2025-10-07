National Association For Community College Entrepreneurship Names Tallahassee State College 2025 Entrepreneurial College Of The Year

NACCE, North America's leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Tallahassee State College (TSC) as the 2025 recipient of its Entrepreneurial College of the Year award.

TSC has distinguished itself as an entrepreneurial leader through innovative initiatives, including:

Reef restoration and sustainability - Led by the Wakulla Environmental Institute at TSC, the college has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Tall Timbers to deploy more than 1,000 concrete reef domes off the coast of Wakulla County in Florida's Panhandle. These structures support oyster cultivation, protect shorelines from erosion, and mitigate the impacts of rising sea levels.

Advancing artificial intelligence - In partnership with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, TSC hosted the inaugural AI Innovation Summit, convening regional leaders in education, business, government, technology, and healthcare to examine how AI is transforming the way we live, work, and learn. Building on this momentum, TSC and the Chamber now co-host a monthly webinar series to help the community embrace AI. President Jim Murdaugh also shared TSC's approach on a global scale, serving as a panelist at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Excellence in workplace culture - TSC has earned multiple national recognitions that underscore its commitment to employees and institutional innovation. In 2025, the college was named one of the Great Colleges to Work For® and one of the Most Promising Places to Work for in Community Colleges by NISOD. The college also received the 2024-2025 Innovation of the Year Award from the League for Innovation for its professional development program, a data-driven framework that aligns training with strategic goals.

"President Jim Murdaugh has initiated a steady stream of innovative, entrepreneurial, and forward-thinking programs that have moved both the college and the community forward," said Rebecca Corbin, president and CEO of NACCE. "His visionary leadership and ability to inspire teams that embrace innovation make TSC stand out as NACCE's Entrepreneurial College of the Year. We are grateful for his longtime service as a NACCE Board and Executive Committee member."

"On behalf of TSC, I am honored to accept NACCE's Entrepreneurial College of the Year Award," said Murdaugh. "This recognition affirms the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines who we are as an institution. By fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, we empower our faculty, staff, and students to turn challenges into opportunities. This is a reflection of the collective energy, creativity, and commitment that make TSC a force for positive change."

About NACCE

NACCE is an organization of thousands of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. NACCE has two main goals: to empower college leaders to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college's role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in their local ecosystems. In 2023, NACCE acquired the SkillPointe technology platform, a free career exploration tool providing information and support for in-demand skilled trades jobs and resources for business startups. Visit: www.nacce.com .

About TSC

Established in 1966, Tallahassee State College is dedicated to providing high-quality educational opportunities for students from Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla counties, as well as from throughout the state, nation, and abroad. TSC offers a wide range of academic and workforce training programs, including associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, and in-demand certifications. It is consistently ranked as one of the top colleges in the nation. Visit: tsc.fl.edu.

