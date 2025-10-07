Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSXV: GENX) ("GENIX" or the "Company") wishes to clarify an error in its news release dated September 04, 2025, regarding the Company's recently closed non-brokered private placement.

The previous release incorrectly stated that the Units were issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The correct issue price was $0.05 per Unit.

Accordingly, the Company issued 2,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $100,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing, expiring on September 4, 2027 (the "Expiry Date").

All other terms of the private placement remain unchanged.

About Genix

Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a highly innovative Canadian ophthalmic drugs company. The Company focusses on the research, development, manufacture, licensing and sales of novel and innovative prescription and OTC ophthalmological products which meet the growing needs of consumers worldwide and especially the aging baby boomers. The Company has several products awaiting Health Canada approval.

