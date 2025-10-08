Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2QQHD | ISIN: CA83615X4075 | Ticker-Symbol: S4O0
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 21:55
8,250 Euro
+1,85 % +0,150
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 00:50 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Source Energy Services Ltd.: Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / TSX:SHLE

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Source is pleased to announce that its third quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Friday, November 7, 2025. Interested analysts, investors and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Click Below to Register for the Results Conference Call:

Source Energy Services Q3'25 Results Call

Results Conference Call Playback Access:

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until December 7, 2025. Below are the details to access the call playback:

Toll-Free Playback Number:
1-855-669-9658 (toll-free in Canada/US)
1-412-317-0088 (international, long-distance charges may apply)
Replay Access Code: 9011466

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source Energy Services is a company that focuses on the integrated production and distribution of frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by Source. Source provides its customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin and Peace River mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its "last mile" logistics capabilities, including its trucking operations, and Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source's full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics platform to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Scott Melbourn
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 262-1312
investorrelations@sourceenergyservices.com

Media Inquiries:
Meghan Somers
Communications Advisor
(403) 262-1312
communications@sourceenergyservices.com

SOURCE: Source Energy Services Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/source-energy-services-announces-upcoming-earnings-release-1084222

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
