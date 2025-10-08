Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Oriflame: New Global Beauty & Wellbeing Report unveils Emotional Wellbeing as the True Face of Beauty

New proprietary research from Oriflame redefines beauty as a powerful driver of wellbeing

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame, today releases its first Beauty & Wellbeing Report, revealing a major shift in how women around the world experience and define beauty. Based on a study of 3,500 women across seven countries, the report highlights the powerful role beauty plays in enhancing emotional wellbeing, self-confidence, and daily self-care.

The findings reveal that beauty today is not about chasing perfection, but about feeling emotionally supported, connected, and in control.

Speaking about the report, Anna Malmhake, CEO & President of Oriflame, said, "This report reaffirms what we've believed for decades: that beauty is a deeply emotional and empowering experience.

"Across the world, women are telling us that beauty rituals help them feel grounded, confident, and connected to themselves. That's exactly the kind of beauty Oriflame stands for: accessible, effective, and emotionally meaningful."

Key Findings:

  • Beauty & wellbeing are intricately connected: 95% of respondents say that they recognise a link between beauty and wellbeing, of those 42% see a strong link between the two.
  • Some 64% of women are most interested in personalised skincare and nutrition, more than any other health intervention.
  • Some 71% believe society overemphasises physical appearance, while individuals themselves place a greater value on self-confidence (47%) and happiness (36%). Some 43% of respondents connected beauty with both inner and outer qualities.
  • "Looking good makes me happy" was ranked as top choice for enhancing wellbeing but other benefits also included "feeling more positive about life", "finding inner peace when they look good" and "feeling mentally refreshed after caring about their appearance".

Find the full Beauty & Wellbeing Report at:www.oriflame.com

About Oriflame
As a globally renowned beauty and wellbeing company, Oriflame has empowered individuals since 1967 through its diverse portfolio of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable beauty and wellbeing products. It operates in over 60 markets.

About the Report
The Beauty & Wellbeing Report was commissioned by Oriflame and conducted independently by Toluna in November-December 2024. It surveyed women aged 18-75 across China, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, Turkey, and the UK, examining how beauty habits intersect with emotional, physical, and social wellbeing.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-beauty--wellbeing-report-unveils-emotional-wellbeing-as-the-true-face-of-beauty-302577334.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
