Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Units and Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") announces that, further to a price protection filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on October 6, 2025, it will proceed with a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,764,706 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.085 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit to be issued under the Offering will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.085 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the exploration programs on its mineral properties and other general and working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions. Closing of the Offering and the issuance of the Units are subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals.

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has entered into shares for debt agreements to settle debts totaling $599,408.70 with companies and individuals that have supplied services to the Company. The Company will issue a total of 5,994,087 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Settlement Share following receipt of acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange to the debt settlement agreements. Of the amount being settled, 191,670 Settlement Shares will be issued to Non-Arm's Length Parties (as that term is defined in TSXV Policy 1.1) to settle $19,167 in debt.

Alaska Energy Metals President and CEO Gregory Beischer commented: "AEMC is sharply focused on advancing the Nikolai multi-critical mineral project in order to timely meet the supply chain needs of the US domestic economy and national defense. This focus includes seeking strategic partners and working to secure grant funding through the US Department of War. We are thankful to the service suppliers that are willing to take an equity stake and help the Company conserve its cash resources."

The Settlement Shares will be issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities law and will be subject to a four-month hold period.

The shares for debt transactions were approved by the Company's Board of Directors, and did not require a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

