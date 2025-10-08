Alipay+ acceptance expands to over 100 countries and regions, connecting merchants to 1.8 billion users of 40 international payment partners

In the first half of 2025, more than 6.5 million consumers used Alipay+ cross-border payments for the first time, bringing new opportunities to global merchants

Alipay+ transactions via national standardised QR almost doubled, enabling more local SMEs to benefit from tourism growth

Alipay+ is Ant International's global wallet gateway, enabling global merchants to accept payments from users of mobile wallets and digital banking apps around the world.

Alipay+ empowers travellers to make cross-border payments and access travel services directly with their home e-wallets

To empower global tourism, Alipay+ has significantly expanded its payments and digital services ecosystem, in three ways:

Payments: Growing cross-border payment acceptance for Alipay+ to more than 100 markets, and expanding its partner ecosystem to 40, representing 1.8 billion users

Supporting [new] Bluecode (Europe), PayPay (Japan) and KBank (Thailand) users to pay with their banking and wallet apps when traveling abroad

Supporting [new] Bluecode (Europe), PayPay (Japan) and KBank (Thailand) users to pay with their banking and wallet apps when traveling abroad Services: New services include (i) Alipay+ Voyager, a built-in AI travel agent, integrating partners like Trip.com, Agoda and Grab, (ii) Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, an AI-as-a-Service solution for digital wallets to build AI-native solutions, and (iii) Expanded Global Blue in-app tax refunds for more partners, creating an end-to-end digital experience

"Travel has a significant impact to local economies, and we believe that mobile wallets can be a catalyst for growth, connecting travellers and businesses in more ways than ever," said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. "Alipay+ aims to support the travel ecosystem with AI-powered payments and digital services to enable online and offline merchants, tourism partners, and other fintechs to create customer-centric engagements for mobile-savvy consumers. Through greater collaboration, we can create a new future of travel, one that enhances the experience for consumers, and promotes growth and connectivity.

Mobile payments become the norm, driving inclusive growth for global merchants

Travellers are embracing the use of their trusted home payment app, with more than 6.5 million digital wallet users using Alipay+ cross-border payments for the first time in the first half of 2025. Transactions across online travel agents and in-store merchants increased by more than 30%1. Not only can travellers travel and pay "like a local" more conveniently, but now businesses can reach more customers easily.

To ensure inclusive growth at scale, Alipay+ is deepening its collaborations with national payment networks. Alipay+ transactions via national standardised QRs have almost doubled, as travellers can easily make payments at SMEs and merchants in smaller cities, including in destinations like South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and more.

Short-haul, value-conscious travel on the rise, opening up more opportunities for local businesses

Travellers are seeking greater value when they travel by going to places closer to home, looking for deals, and spending at local merchants.

Asia is leading global travel growth in 2025, with intra-Asia travel a big contributor. China, Japan, South Korea, and particularly Southeast Asia are amongst the most popular travel destinations globally, with intra-Asia transactions by Alipay+ partners increasing 32 percent year-on-year.

Travellers want to save when they can, without compromising on experiencing local destinations. Redemptions via A+ Rewards, an in-app marketing platform where travellers can browse local promotions and coupons, increased 57 percent. Travellers are also spending more at local businesses, with transactions under USD10 increasing 37 percent

While hotspots within Europe like France, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom remain popular, destinations like Hungary, Greece and Norway saw the biggest growth in transactions, as travellers aim to explore new places while maximising their budgets.

Experiences and niche services in higher demand as travellers seek more conscious travel

Travellers are spending across more diverse travel scenarios beyond retail. While transactions for attractions and F&B continue to see significant growth, spending on local services including beauty, medical and education have become one of the key aspects of travel. For example, K-beauty transactions in South Korea increased 115 percent year-on-year.

Travellers are also going around more independently, with transactions on ride-hailing platforms doubling, and those on public transport increasing close to 50 percent. The expansion of Alipay+ acceptance across merchants and different modes of transportation has made it easier for travellers to visit smaller towns including Shikokuchuo in Japan, Jeollabuk-do in South Korea, Semporna in Malaysia and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province in Thailand.

About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a global wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payments a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app/e-wallet while travelling abroad. Many small and medium-sized businesses already use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

1 All Alipay+ data included are year-to-year comparison between H1 2025 and H1 2024

