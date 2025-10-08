The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) has released the 18th edition of the APO Productivity Databook, which provides harmonized analyses of Asia's economic growth and productivity from 1970 to 2023, along with projections to 2035. The 2025 edition covers 33 Asian economies-the 21 APO members and 12 nonmember Asian economies-and references major advanced economies for comparison, including Australia, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Afghanistan and the Maldives are newly incorporated this year.

Built on the APO Productivity Database (APO-PDB) 2025, this edition aligns level comparisons with the 2021 International Comparison Program purchasing power parity benchmark and integrates the Asia Quality-adjusted Labor Input Database (AQALI) and the Asia Natural Resources Database (ANRD) to enhance the measurement of labor quality and land or natural-resource assets. Together, these enhancements strengthen the evidence base regarding the contributions of capital, labor, and total factor productivity (TFP) to Asia's growth. The Databook also presents regional productivity accounts for Asia27 (APO21 plus Afghanistan, Bhutan, Brunei, China, the Maldives, and Myanmar), ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), East Asia, and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), enabling consistent regional comparisons.

Highlights of the APO Productivity Databook 2025

Over 50 years of productivity trends and a forward look to 2035: Tracks Asia's economic transformation from 1970 to 2023, with projections to 2035.

Tracks Asia's economic transformation from 1970 to 2023, with projections to 2035. Expanded regional coverage with the first-time inclusion of Afghanistan and the Maldives: Presents regional productivity accounts for Asia27, ASEAN, East Asia, and SAARC.

Presents regional productivity accounts for Asia27, ASEAN, East Asia, and SAARC. Deeper measurement with labor quality and natural resources: Incorporates the AQALI 2025 and the ANRD 2025 to enhance estimates of TFP in the APO-PDB 2025.

Incorporates the AQALI 2025 and the ANRD 2025 to enhance estimates of TFP in the APO-PDB 2025. Integrated demand and supply analysis with transparent methods: Offers decompositions of labor productivity (per worker and per hour), demand and industry structure, and real income shifts, supported by consistent methods and open documentation.

The APO Productivity Databook 2025 is available in both digital and print formats and can be accessed and downloaded for free from the link below.

https://doi.org/10.61145/GENB1427

The APO Productivity Database 2025 contains comprehensive productivity accounts for 27 Asian countries and is available at the link below.

https://www.apo-tokyo.org/productivitydatabook/

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the Republic of China; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Islamic Republic of Iran; Japan; the Republic of Korea; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

Contacts:

For details, contact the APO Digital Information Unit: pr@apo-tokyo.org

