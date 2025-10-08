Mohammed Bin Rashid Library: Dubai to Host Second International Library and Publishing Summit 2025 Under the Theme "The Future of the Publishing Industry"

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has announced the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025, taking place from 30 October to 1 November under the theme "The Future of the Publishing Industry." The event will bring together over 80 global speakers from 20 countries, featuring six keynotes, 45 panel discussions, and 16 workshops, further cementing Dubai's position as a global hub for cultural dialogue and publishing innovation.

The summit will serve as a strategic platform to advance knowledge and culture, highlighting the evolving role of libraries in empowering future generations. It will explore how creativity and technology combine to strengthen the Arab world's contribution to the global publishing landscape.

Key themes will address the impact of artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation on the publishing sector, alongside storytelling in an era of rapid change. Sessions such as "Voices Across Borders" will explore the role of translation in connecting cultures, while "Letters in Motion" will celebrate creativity through writing, typography, and calligraphy. The concept of publishing with purpose will also take centre stage, underscoring the growing appetite for socially conscious and meaningful content.

As the industry evolves amid technological disruption and shifting reading habits, discussions will tackle challenges including intellectual property rights, supply chain resilience, and emerging content formats catering to younger audiences. The outcomes will present practical roadmaps for institutions and professionals to adapt and thrive, while reinforcing the region's position within the global publishing ecosystem.

Over three days, the summit will convene a broad network of publishers, university presses, literary agents, booksellers, and award organisations. International publishing leaders such as Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins will join the UAE's publishing community, represented by the Emirates Publishers Association.

Workshops will provide hands-on learning in translation, editing, children's literature, typography, inclusive workplace practices, and modern publishing operations, offering valuable insights for writers, editors, and publishers navigating an industry in transition.

Programme highlights will also examine digital and audiobooks, multimedia storytelling for young audiences, and commercial strategies such as global distribution, marketing trends, and ethical content creation. A key focus will be ensuring a sustainable balance between traditional and digital publishing, expanding access to global markets, and promoting environmental and ethical responsibility.

