Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - In response to the industry's needs, ExcelMindCyber Institute has expanded its training programs to serve a larger global audience. ExcelMindCyber's programs provide accelerated, hands-on learning experiences designed to get students job-ready in 90 days, making high-paying cybersecurity roles accessible to individuals with no prior technical background.

ExcelMindCyber Institute Expands Training Programs to Help Non-Tech Professionals Enter the Cybersecurity Industry

ExcelMindCyber's GRC training program equips participants with the practical knowledge required to enter the cybersecurity workforce in as little as 90 days. Through accelerated, hands-on learning, individuals from various sectors, including finance, healthcare, and administration, are empowered to transition into this fast-growing industry without the need for extensive technical experience.

Global Expansion of Training Programs

ExcelMindCyber Institute has also increased its global reach, now operating in 47 countries, making its training programs available to a broader international student base. The online platform provides flexible learning opportunities, with students able to access materials and live sessions from anywhere in the world. This expansion aims to bridge the global cybersecurity skills gap by offering accessible training solutions for professionals eager to enter the field.

"We're committed to making cybersecurity careers accessible to everyone, regardless of their prior technical experience," said Tolulope Michael, Chief Visionary Officer of ExcelMindCyber Institute. "Our GRC training programs provide an effective and fast-track solution for professionals seeking to enter the industry."

Training Professionals for the Cybersecurity Workforce

ExcelMindCyber's expanded GRC programs are designed to address the cybersecurity talent shortage by providing non-technical professionals with the necessary skills to fill critical roles. The programs prioritize hands-on training, real-world case studies, and job placement assistance to ensure graduates are job-ready and equipped to thrive in the cybersecurity sector.

About ExcelMindCyber Institute

ExcelMindCyber Institute is a leading provider of accelerated cybersecurity training, specializing in non-technical roles such as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The institute offers job-ready programs designed to equip professionals from diverse industries with the skills needed to enter the cybersecurity workforce quickly and effectively. ExcelMindCyber Institute is committed to providing accessible and effective training solutions to meet the global demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

