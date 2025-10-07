Yesterday, October 6, 2025, Maha Capital AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement with KEO World, Inc. to acquire all the shares in Credit se Holding AB conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

According to item 2.16.1 of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate an examination comparable to that conducted for a new issuer applying to be admitted to trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The rules of Nasdaq Nordic Main Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Maha Capital AB (MAHA A, ISIN code SE0008374383, order book ID 124631) shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB