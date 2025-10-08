Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Tradegate
08.10.25 | 09:02
0,316 Euro
+4,64 % +0,014
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2920,30809:31
0,3020,31409:10
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2025 08:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notification of Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer with current operations in Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria, announces that Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Webinar Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform on 15th October 2025 at 5.00 pm (UK local time).

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am (UK Local Time) the day of the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information visit www.orosu.ca, follow on X @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Executive Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-notification-of-investor-webinar-1084295

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.